Murphy, NC

Murphy Art Walk returns

Cherokee Scout
 5 days ago

Murphy Last month’s Art Walk was rained out,...

www.cherokeescout.com

City
Murphy, NC
Forsyth County News

Ronda Rich: The perfect southern funeral

He was not old or middle-aged. Remnants of youthful dew still misted his ruddy Scotch-Irish complexion. At 33, there was no explanation for the suddenness of it. No accident. No illness. No abuse. No obesity. All that could be said is that Jesus, inexplicably just, one day, up and called.
CLEMSON, SC
my40.tv

Pandemic puts Maggie Valley's Elevated Mountain Distillery into foreclosure

MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Maggie Valley distillery is in foreclosure with its doors closed, as of June 10. The owner of Elevated Mountain Distillery in Maggie Valley said the past two years have taken their toll. The owner of Elevated Mountain Distilling in Maggie Valley, Dave Angel, says it's the legacy of the pandemic that has led his business into foreclosure.
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
WCNC

Thousands march across Carolinas, America to demand gun law changes

WASHINGTON — Thousands of people streamed to the National Mall for the highest-profile of countrywide demonstrations Saturday marking a renewed push for gun control after recent mass shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, that activists say should compel Congress to act. Organizers hoped the second March for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Biltmore Estate looking to fill 150 positions

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Biltmore Estate is looking to fill more than 150 positions in a variety of departments across the Estate. Named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in 2021, Biltmore wants to help you find your fit at the estate. From food and beverage to security, horticulture, retail, and more, the benefits include the following:
ASHEVILLE, NC
highlandsnews.com

Holbrooks officially wins sheriff race

Brent Holbrooks will follow in his father’s footsteps in serving Macon County as sheriff. Holbrooks was the top vote getter in the May 17 primary and the recount on June 2 showed he still had the votes to win the race. Holbrooks said he was humbled and blessed to...
MACON COUNTY, NC
accesswdun.com

Simpson trucking move approved after residents voice support

A local trucking company received approval from the Hall County Commission Thursday to build a new development on Candler Road near Dale Road. The project had been tabled several times by the county planning commission, but was finally recommended for approval by that board in May. James and Greg Simpson with Simpson Trucking were looking to rezone over 37 acres of land to light industrial for the project.
HALL COUNTY, GA
asheville.com

Asheville Watchdog: Buncombe Lawyers, Others Accused of Fraud

Written by Sally Kestin, Asheville Watchdog. A guardian for a former law enforcement officer has filed a complaint in court accusing three Buncombe attorneys and two others of fraud in a scheme to illegally sell his house and keep more than $40,000 in proceeds that belonged to him. The complaint,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF SALE BY UPSET BID

NOTICE OF SALE BY UPSET BID Notice is hereby given that the County of Jackson has been offered the sum of $1,350.00 in cash, for Lot 44A, Hampton Springs, PIN#7575-63-9888, containing 0.73 acres, located in Hamburg Township, recorded in Deed Book 2046, Page 611, office of the Register of Deeds. The upset bid period is ten days from the date of this publication by 5:00 p.m. All bids must be not less than ten percent (10%) of the first $1,000 plus 5% of the remainder and reflect the same terms as the original offer. All upset bids to be submitted to the Jackson County Clerk to the Board, Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Sylva, NC 28779, together with a 5% deposit. The Board of County Commissioners must approve the final high offer before the sale is closed, which it will do within 30 days after the final upset bid period has passed. The county reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time before the final high bid is accepted and reserves the right to reject all bids, at any time. 14e.
SYLVA, NC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 arrested, 1 wanted for running illegal chop shop in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies have arrested one woman and are searching for another man they say were running a chop shop in Hall County. Habersham County deputies reached out to deputies in Hall County about a motorcycle driver who sped off from an attempted traffic stop on Hwy. 365. They had identified the suspect as Henry Parker Whitley, 31, and said they believed he was at a home on Tribble Gap Road just inside Hall County near the Habersham County line.
HALL COUNTY, GA
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — For the first time in history, the national average for a gallon of gas has reached $5 according to Gas Buddy. Meanwhile, AAA reports the national average sits at $4,97. Here in North Carolina, the average price for a gallon of gas is now $4.65. A man...
grahamstar.com

Dog owner rejects plea deal

Robbinsville – A Robbinsville couple facing misdemeanor barking dog violations turned down an offer from an assistant district attorney to have charges dropped if they have their dog’s vocal cords removed. Mike Eddings is charged in the misdemeanor case. He and his wife Katlyn live on Atoah Street...
ROBBINSVILLE, NC
my40.tv

'Bullets don't have eyes,' concern grows as gun violence surges in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is on track to surpass the number of homicides seen on average each year. According to Police Chief David Zack, APD typically investigates nine or 10 homicides each year. Just six months into 2022, there have been eight homicides within city limits – six of which involved a firearm, and several took place within a short time span.
theonefeather.com

Rep. Crowe investigated by Ethics Review Committee

An ethics investigations report has found there was ‘probable cause’ that Tribal Council Rep. Bo Crowe committed a Code of Ethics violation during an incident that occurred on Feb. 7. The EBCI Office of Internal Audit and Ethics conducted this investigation following the filing of three complaints. The...
CHEROKEE, NC

