Flood Advisory issued for Glades, Hendry, Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami-Dade FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Miami-Dade. * WHEN...Until 400 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 154 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rains due to slow moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen from these slow moving storms. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area with these storms during the next couple of hours. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. If the rainfall amounts increase more than forecast, then a Flash Flood Warning may be needed for this areas. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Miami, Coral Gables, South Miami, Kendall, Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Glenvar Heights, Sunset, University Of Miami, Richmond Heights, The Crossings, The Falls, Howard, Palmetto Estates and Three Lakes. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

