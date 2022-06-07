ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glades County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Glades, Hendry, Palm Beach by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-07 14:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami-Dade FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Miami-Dade. * WHEN...Until 400 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 154 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rains due to slow moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen from these slow moving storms. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area with these storms during the next couple of hours. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. If the rainfall amounts increase more than forecast, then a Flash Flood Warning may be needed for this areas. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Miami, Coral Gables, South Miami, Kendall, Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Glenvar Heights, Sunset, University Of Miami, Richmond Heights, The Crossings, The Falls, Howard, Palmetto Estates and Three Lakes. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brevard by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 14:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brevard The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Brevard County in east central Florida * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 257 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Camp Holly Fish Camp, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Palm Bay, Melbourne, Satellite Beach, Malabar and Indialantic. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Orange, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or hard-topped vehicle. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors! Target Area: Orange; Osceola Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Orange and north central Osceola Counties through 245 PM EDT At 206 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Buena Ventura Lakes to West Lake Toho. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Orlando, Kissimmee, Saint Cloud, Orlando International Airport and West Lake Toho. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 214 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Homestead, Coral Gables, The Redland, Homestead Miami Speedway, Black Point, Kendall, Pinecrest, Florida City, Naranja, Princeton, Leisure City, Goulds, Homestead Base, Richmond West, Zoo Miami, West Perrine, Cutler Bay, Country Walk, Richmond Heights and Palmetto Bay. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Northern Brevard, Inland Southern Brevard by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 13:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. These types of funnel clouds are harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Inland Northern Brevard; Inland Southern Brevard; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Orange; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Brevard and southeastern Orange Counties through 245 PM EDT At 157 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Christmas, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Titusville, Cocoa, Lone Cabbage Fish Camp, Port Saint John and Playalinda Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

