Justin Jefferson or Ja'Marr Chase: Best Under 25 | The Ron Johnson Show

Earlier this week, the NFL Throwback Twitter account published a video of former star wide receiver Cris Carter. The video showed the longtime Minnesota Vikings star making ridiculous one-handed catch after ridiculous one-handed catch. It also came with a caption that had the NFL world talking. "Best hands ever?" the...
One of the biggest winners of the 2022 NFL Draft was the Philadelphia Eagles. They used their draft capital to maneuver around the board masterfully, while also continuing to stockpile their selections in future drafts. Arguably their biggest move was the trade that they made with the Tennessee Titans. Philadelphia...
Jalen Hurts is entering his third year in the NFL, and this 2022 season will be the first in which the talented quarterback has had the same system, play-caller, and schemes all in place for consecutive years. Hurts has looked noticeably sharp after spending the bulk of the offseason enhancing...
Cooper Kupp arguably had the greatest season for a wide receiver in NFL history -- and is now cashing in on his accolades. Kupp and the Rams have agreed to terms on a three-year extension, according to ESPN. Kupp's is set to make $110 million over the next five seasons, netting the latest massive contract given to a wideout after the market was reset in March.
The Cowboys’ defense made mammoth improvements a year ago, in large part due to the performances of linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs. That deadly duo has sky high expectations entering 2022, but both clearly understand they have a lot to learn if they wants to continue on the path they have started for themselves.
AARON DONALD became the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history earlier this week. The star defensive tackle signed a new three-year deal worth $95million with $65m over the first two years. Donald, 31, turned down retirement after speculation he could end his career after guiding the Rams to Super Bowl...
When wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in March , he moved from one MVP quarterback to another. As he gets acclimated to his new surroundings and develops chemistry with his new signal-caller in Patrick Mahomes, "MVS" is also reflecting on the similarities between Mahomes and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Former Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey is participating in opening team activities for the Philadelphia Eagles and is getting a shot to prove himself. On Wednesday, Covey split punt return reps at Eagles practice with Quez Watkins, Greg Ward, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott, per Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
In our ongoing Pacific Northwest Sports Top 10 series, we move on to Number 9, D.K. Metcalf. Two PNWS writers have different viewpoints in regards to D.K. Metcalf. Andrew Elderbaum (AE) and Chris Phillips (CP) talk about the PNWS number 9 member in their Top-10 series. Welcome to the main...
With the addition of three draft picks and a motivated Sammy Watkins, the Green Bay Packers’ revamped receiver corps has potential. Potential is great. That latest and greatest miracle diet had potential, too, until you succumbed to the smell of fried cheese curds. Aaron Rodgers’ diet may or may...
Randall Cobb brings a lot of invaluable traits and tools to any NFL team. This is even more true of the Green Bay Packers. You see, Cobb is entering his 10th season playing with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. The Packers have many new wide receivers this year, three of them draft picks. So, while Aaron Rodgers is not at the voluntary organized team activities, it is Randall Cobb who is teaching the new guys some “Aaron Rodgers 101.”
