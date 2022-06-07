Justin Jefferson or Ja'Marr Chase: Best Under 25 | The Ron Johnson Show

Randall Cobb brings a lot of invaluable traits and tools to any NFL team. This is even more true of the Green Bay Packers. You see, Cobb is entering his 10th season playing with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. The Packers have many new wide receivers this year, three of them draft picks. So, while Aaron Rodgers is not at the voluntary organized team activities, it is Randall Cobb who is teaching the new guys some “Aaron Rodgers 101.”

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO