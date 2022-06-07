ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Jefferson or Ja'Marr Chase: Best Under 25 | The Ron Johnson Show

The Spun

Cris Carter Story Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this week, the NFL Throwback Twitter account published a video of former star wide receiver Cris Carter. The video showed the longtime Minnesota Vikings star making ridiculous one-handed catch after ridiculous one-handed catch. It also came with a caption that had the NFL world talking. "Best hands ever?" the...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Eagles’ AJ Brown Fires Massive Shot At Dallas Cowboys

One of the biggest winners of the 2022 NFL Draft was the Philadelphia Eagles. They used their draft capital to maneuver around the board masterfully, while also continuing to stockpile their selections in future drafts. Arguably their biggest move was the trade that they made with the Tennessee Titans. Philadelphia...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cooper Kupp, Rams reach agreement on three-year extension, making All-Pro one of NFL's top-paid receivers

Cooper Kupp arguably had the greatest season for a wide receiver in NFL history -- and is now cashing in on his accolades. Kupp and the Rams have agreed to terms on a three-year extension, according to ESPN. Kupp's is set to make $110 million over the next five seasons, netting the latest massive contract given to a wideout after the market was reset in March.
NFL
Yardbarker

Marquez Valdes-Scantling on QB change: 'Not much difference, one's just older than the other'

When wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in March , he moved from one MVP quarterback to another. As he gets acclimated to his new surroundings and develops chemistry with his new signal-caller in Patrick Mahomes, "MVS" is also reflecting on the similarities between Mahomes and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

2022 Pacific Northwest Sports Top 10: Number 9 – D.K. Metcalf

In our ongoing Pacific Northwest Sports Top 10 series, we move on to Number 9, D.K. Metcalf. Two PNWS writers have different viewpoints in regards to D.K. Metcalf. Andrew Elderbaum (AE) and Chris Phillips (CP) talk about the PNWS number 9 member in their Top-10 series. Welcome to the main...
NFL
Yardbarker

Rodgers on Receivers: ‘I Like Production Over Potential’

With the addition of three draft picks and a motivated Sammy Watkins, the Green Bay Packers’ revamped receiver corps has potential. Potential is great. That latest and greatest miracle diet had potential, too, until you succumbed to the smell of fried cheese curds. Aaron Rodgers’ diet may or may...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Randall Cobb Is Teaching Packers Wide Receivers “Aaron Rodgers 101”

Randall Cobb brings a lot of invaluable traits and tools to any NFL team. This is even more true of the Green Bay Packers. You see, Cobb is entering his 10th season playing with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. The Packers have many new wide receivers this year, three of them draft picks. So, while Aaron Rodgers is not at the voluntary organized team activities, it is Randall Cobb who is teaching the new guys some “Aaron Rodgers 101.”
GREEN BAY, WI
