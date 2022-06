As someone who grew up on a huge number of mid-quality, mid-budget games in the late nineties and early 2000s, I get a good feeling when I see games like A Plague Tale getting sequels and generally doing well for themselves. It gives me hope that there is still a place for games that are neither frugal indie games or triple-A franchises, but somewhere in between (even if that place seems to be Game Pass).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 24 MINUTES AGO