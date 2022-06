For the first time in three years, the Kentuckiana Pride Festival And Parade will happen as normal — more or less. The Kentuckiana Pride Festival And Parade is returning to the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park on Saturday, June 18, from noon to 10 p.m. The parade will also start at noon on the corner of Campbell Street and Market Street and will end at the festival. The festival programming includes drag shows, musical performances and more.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO