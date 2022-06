The Peach Truck Tour is coming back to Louisville. It’s exactly what it sounds like: a truck that travels across the country to sell fresh peaches. To get yours, you choose a pickup location and time slot, then pre-order from a list of options: a 25-lb. box of peaches for $50; “The Special,” two boxes of peaches and two bags of pecans for $110; and a 10 oz. bag of pecans for $15.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO