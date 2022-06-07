NHDES presents source water protection awards

At roughly 8:30 am on June 9th, Water Utilities saw a brief Pressure spike up to 122 PSI in the water system. It was immediately followed by a drastic drop in pressure. From 8:30 am to 11 am they saw an 11ft drop in our mayflower tank, which constitutes 33% of capacity. They also saw a 7ft drop in Dram Cup tank, which also constitutes a 33% drop. We lost an estimated 500,000 gallons of water in 2 ½ hours, which signaled a major water main break. The water department, along with DPW, Police, and Fire, swept the town going street by street. We were unsuccessful in finding the break initially. The water department then started isolating sections of town trying to narrow down the area of the break. At approximately 11 pm, the break was located on Nashua Street with the water going into an old underground Granite culvert near Riverside Cemetery. The water department worked to isolate the area so that tanks could start filling again. Large sections of town lost water completely due to the amount of water lost and those that didn’t saw drastically reduced water pressure and discoloration. The discoloration is safe, but not aesthetically pleasing. Doing light-colored laundry isn’t advisable, as the discoloration could cause staining. The search took so long because the water was running into an underground culvert and not protruding from the road as usual. The fix will take place today, we are digging up Nashua St. to fix the 6-inch line that is broken. We shouldn’t need to shut the water off. Your patience and understanding are greatly appreciated. We are truly sorry for any inconvenience.

