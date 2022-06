CSI: Vegas is going to remain in the fall schedule. Just how many episodes will be in CSI: Vegas Season 2? Here’s what we know so far. We got some good news shortly after the CSI: Vegas Season 1 finale. It would not be a series finale. That cliffhanger is going to be solved, although it won’t be with Gil and Sara. Catherine Willows is coming back, and there are a couple of other new faces coming into the series.

