It's Strawberry season and a local farm stand in Owensboro-Daviess County is hosting its first Strawberry Festival and the activities look like a blast. Just a few miles from Owensboro at 6869 KY-56 you'll find the sweetest little black and white farm stand full of delicious goodies and delightful faces waiting to take your order. They are offering a new event and we are pumped about it. The first Inaugural Strawberry Festival is planned for June 11-12, 9 am to 6 pm on Saturday 11th and 9 am to 4 pm on Sunday the 12th.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO