BUFFALO, N.Y. — We’re all feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices continue to climb. New York States average for a gallon of gas is now up to $5.02. In the Buffalo-Niagara Falls metro area the average is about $4.90 per gallon. In our area, the average price of gas is up 24 cents from last week.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO