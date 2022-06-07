ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elk Grove PD to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint

elkgrovepd.org
 5 days ago

ELK GROVE, CA – The Elk Grove Police Department will be conducting a Sobriety/Driver's License checkpoint on Friday, June 10, 2022, at an undisclosed location...

www.elkgrovepd.org

Comments / 0

Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Knickerbocker Drive in Stockton Area

Stockton PD reported a fatal traffic collision involving a pedestrian on West Lane in the early morning of Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The fatal pedestrian accident was said to have occurred in the area of Knickerbocker Drive and West Lane at approximately 4:45 p.m. Preliminary Information on the Fatal Pedestrian...
STOCKTON, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary June 7-9, 2022

Charges: PC 594 (B)(1), 148.4 (A)(2) Location: 2200 block of Longport Ct. Suspect: WILSON, ALEJANDRO (HMA, 19, ARRESTED) Charges: PC 273.6 (A), 166 (A)(1) Suspect: SILVERS, KYLE (WMA, 30, ARRESTED) PC 273.6 Misdemeanor. WILLFUL VIOLATION OF ORDER RE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE. PC 13700 Misdemeanor. DOMESTIC VIOLENCE DEFINITION. Bail: $5,000.00. Total Bail...
ELK GROVE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Is it legal to break car windows to help a child inside?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When temperatures reach triple-digits, it’s important to remember that leaving someone in a car can be dangerous — even for a short amount of time. In California, it is legal for someone to break a car window to rescue a child or pet...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Placer County Man Arrested On Gun And Meth-Related Charged

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A Placer County man was arrested on firearms and meth-related charges, said the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 4:30 p.m. on June 4, deputies responded to Blue Canyon Road and Putt Road in Alta for reports of a suspicious man. When deputies arrived, they say, they found a man exiting a camping trailer and went to contact him. The man, identified as 47-year-old Dustin Carmona, began suspiciously reaching towards his waist, prompting the deputy to search him. The deputy reportedly found a handgun in Carmona’s belt in addition to a magazine and attached holster. He also allegedly found a...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits
Fox40

Roseville PD: One stabbed at Sunsplash

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville Police Department said one person was stabbed at Sunsplash waterpark Saturday night. Rob Baquera with the Roseville Police Department said a call regarding the incident came in around 7 p.m. Baquera also said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Vigil held in Winters for teens killed in ATV crash

WINTERS, Calif. (KTXL) — The small, close-knit Yolo County community of Winters is in mourning after two teenagers were killed in an ATV crash.  Friends, family and teammates gathered in front of Winters High School Friday night to mourn the loss of Michael Bazan-Jimenez and Noah Lichwa.  “It’s gonna be hard without them,” Anthony Matamaros […]
WINTERS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vigil for 14-year-old friends killed in California ATV accident

WINTERS, Calif. - Hundreds of people gathered in Solano County to pay tribute to two 14-year-old boys who were killed in an ATV crash. The candlelight vigil on Friday was in honor of Michael Bazan and Noah Lichwa. The California Highway Patrol said they were killed Thursday when their All-Terrain...
riolindamessenger.com

Sacramento County Sheriff Reported Crimes for April of 2022

Per the Sheriff’s Department, this data is produced via a set of processes involving many different systems. No representation is made or implied regarding the accuracy of the data made available here. Copies of Crime Reports are available to the public for purchase. HOWEVER, you have to meet the...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Roll-over crash injures 1 in Placer County; power lines down

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said one person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Placer County.  Officers said the crash happened on Nicolaus Road, east of state Route 65 and Lincoln. A photo shared by the CHP shows the car upside down and on fire. The ground behind […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Man arrested with fixed-blade knife, pepper spray in Auburn traffic stop

A man was arrested on June 3 on suspicion of possession of a fixed-blade knife and pepper spray following a traffic stop in Auburn. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Bowman and Auburn Ravine roads just after midnight. A passenger, identified as Bruce Oscar Gordan, 33, initially refused to identify himself.
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

Fatal motorcycle crash near I-80 in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The I-80 on ramp at Antelope Road was reopened around 11 a.m. on Friday following a fatal motorcycle crash, according to CHP and Caltrans District 3. The on-ramp was initially closed around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, according to Caltrans.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Motorcyclist Struck By SUV That Rolled Into Wrong Lanes On I-580 Near Tracy

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A motorcyclist had to be flown to the hospital after an SUV driver rolled over into the wrong lanes along Interstate 580 and struck both the rider and a tractor-trailer. California Highway Patrol says, around 5:30 a.m. Friday, an SUV heading eastbound just west of Corral Hollow Road in the Tracy area drove into the center divide. Exactly why the driver went into the divide is unclear, but the SUV soon overturned into the westbound lanes. Officers say the SUV soon collided with a motorcyclist that was headed westbound. Both the SUV and motorcyclist then collided with a tractor-trailer. The motorcyclist and the SUV driver both suffered major injuries in the crash. Traffic was slow through the area early Friday morning
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Suspected Of Killing Wife In Stockton Arrested After Running Stop Sign In Nebraska

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives say the man wanted on suspicion of shooting and killing his own wife in Stockton has now been arrested. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Sonia Suarez was shot back in the evening hours on Saturday along the 3600 block of Munford Avenue in the Stockton area. Suarez was taken to the hospital, but detectives say she later died from her injuries. An investigation has since identified Suarez’s husband – 52-year-old Sergio Torres Munguia – as the suspect, the sheriff’s office says. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Munguia and were still looking for him. He was considered armed and dangerous, authorities say. On Friday, the sheriff’s office announced that Munguia was arrested the night before in Sidney, Neb. after he allegedly ran a stop sign. A records check on him alerted local police about the warrant he had out for his arrest. Munguia is now awaiting extradition back to San Joaquin County.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Solo rollover crash in Lincoln | Powerlines down, car in flames

LINCOLN, California — One person has been transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center after being in a rollover crash. The car knocked down powerlines as it was rolling over, resulting in lost power throughout some areas in Lincoln. PG&E is on the scene, but there is no estimated time of power restoration.
LINCOLN, CA
Mountain Democrat

Pair of theft suspects caught on camera

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle burglary and credit card theft in Pilot Hill. The stolen credit cards were reportedly used by two men at a Best Buy in Sacramento County, where more than $3,000 of fraudulent purchases were made. Surveillance cameras at the Best Buy captured photos of the suspects, seen leaving together in a white KIA SUV, according to sheriff’s officials.
PILOT HILL, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck Accident on Main Street and Morgan Road in Modesto Area

Officials reported a truck accident on Morgan Road on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The big rig crash was said to have occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the area of West Main Street and North Morgan Street in the Modesto area. Details on the Truck Accident Reported...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Placer County Sheriff Searching For Man After Trailhead Vehicle Burglaries

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies are looking for a person of interest in a pair of vehicle burglaries at a Placer County trailhead. According to the Sheriff’s Office, on June 4, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., at the Martin Valley Trailhead Parking Lot, the suspect may have used a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun to shoot out a car window. The suspect then appears to have traveled to Truckee, where the victim’s stolen credit cards were used. He is described as a white-bearded man with short brown hair, possibly in his 30s, six feet tall, weighing around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded hacked, gray baseball hat, black T-shirt, jeans, and sunglasses. Anyone with information is asked to call Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Station Investigations Unit at (530) 581-6320, option 7.
PLACER COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy