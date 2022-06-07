Elk Grove PD to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies are looking for a person of interest in a pair of vehicle burglaries at a Placer County trailhead.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, on June 4, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., at the Martin Valley Trailhead Parking Lot, the suspect may have used a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun to shoot out a car window.
The suspect then appears to have traveled to Truckee, where the victim’s stolen credit cards were used.
He is described as a white-bearded man with short brown hair, possibly in his 30s, six feet tall, weighing around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded hacked, gray baseball hat, black T-shirt, jeans, and sunglasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Station Investigations Unit at (530) 581-6320, option 7.
