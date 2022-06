Join your friends and neighbors as the Town of Kittery celebrates Independence Day! Beginning at 9:00 AM on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Thresher Memorial Park (located behind Town Hall, at 200 Rogers Road in Kittery), native son “General William Whipple” will give a reading from the Declaration of Independence, which he signed in 1776.

KITTERY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO