ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Hades mod adding god of music Apollo almost looks like official DLC

By Imogen Mellor
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

In case you missed 2020's hit roguelike Hades , it's filled to the brim with gods and goddesses from Greek mythology. And you get to know each of them pretty well, as you die over and over again as you try to fight your way out of hell. Most of the big names are there: Athena, Dionysus, Zeus, and more. But there were some other gods left off the cast list, including Apollo, son of Zeus and twin brother to Artemis. A couple years later, that blasphemous omission has been rectified: Thanks to this fan mod, you can add the god of music to your next Hades run.

Published by AlexKage on Nexusmods and spotted by ResetEra , the OlympusExtra mod aims to expand on the pantheon Hades already provides. Though Apollo is the only addition at the moment, there are plans to also include Hera, Hestia and Hephaestus in the line up. Right now Apollo is the focus, so let's have a look at what his powers entail.

As with any of the other gods, there are boons and a keepsake to be collected as you play. Additionally, there are duo boons for Artemis, Ares, Aphrodite, and Demeter. If you hit a chamber where you have to choose between Apollo's power and another god's, there's also an Apollo's Wrath event where he throws a little tantrum for being second choice. He truly is Zeus's son.

Even with just Apollo OlympusExtra is already pretty fleshed out, and oh my goodness the artwork for Apollo looks like it's right out of the original game, harp bow and all. The mod is still a work-in-progress, with more duo boons planned and voice lines and unique sound effects currently missing.

The page on Nexusmods doesn't show everything it adds with Apollo, but there are already videos of people playing the mod out there which can give you a better overview.

Apollo's signature curse which nerfs your enemies is called Blind. The description on Github where AlexKage houses the mod's code describes it like this: "For at least 3 seconds, victims have a 50% chance to miss their next attack." The boons you collect will inflict Blind in different ways, but also there are additional effects such as Blind-afflicted foes taking more damage, and even fountains giving you damage resist or extra coin. Apollo in this interpretation seems to be a self-obsessed musician, so of course he likes a little extra money.

We'll be keeping an eye on OlympusExtra for those extra gods, as we'd love to see how they play too.

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Blasted' Trailer Reveals a Laser Tag Game Gone Wrong

Laser tag is about to go extreme before the month is over. Or at least this is the premise of Blasted, a Norwegian sci-fi action-comedy movie that is based on a real-life UFO event that happened in Hessdalen, Norway. The story follows a group of childhood friends who gather for a game of laser tag, but things take a wild turn when the game is interrupted by an alien invasion. Luckily for them, lasers are the aliens’ weakness, but this doesn’t mean it will be easy to get rid of them.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘XCOM 3’ still happening at Firaxis despite ‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’

Firaxis has reassured fans that XCOM 3 is still in the developer’s future despite the upcoming release of Marvel’s Midnight Suns. In an interview with PCGamesN, Firaxis project lead Garth DeAngelis reassured fans that the XCOM franchise isn’t going anywhere, but it was just that Marvel’s Midnight Suns – which now has an October release date – was “too good” to pass up.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Dlc#Greek#Artemis#Olympusextra#Hera Hestia
PC Gamer

Stray proves that everybody does want to be a cat, actually

Cats seldom get the love and respect they deserve in video games, in my opinion. It's pretty common to be able to pet dogs in games—in fact, there's a whole Twitter account (opens in new tab) dedicated to it—but our feline friends are often overlooked. Assassin's Creed Valhalla lets you pick up and cuddle the decisively giant kitties that roam the various lands, whereas in Fallout 4 you can only pet them with your eyes. Cat Quest offers a sweet bipedal cat adventure, but what about a game where I can actually be a cat?
PETS
Variety

Anthology Film ‘Quareer,’ By Five Female Directors, Wins Big at Saudi Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. Anthology film “Quareer,” by five young female Saudi directors, has emerged as the big winner at the eighth edition of the Saudi Film Festival, which is the country’s oldest film event.  “Quareer” consists of five segments depicting women taking risks to carve out their own spaces, and explores themes of abandonment, neglect, control, abuse and shame in Saudi’s now changing conservative society. The film scored five prizes in total at the festival, including the Golden Palm Tree for best film and the prize for best director(s), which collectively went to filmmakers Ragheed Al Nahdi,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Music
Financial World

Cyberpunk anime and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 trailers

Cyberpunk anime on Netflix got its first trailer Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your...
COMICS
ComicBook

Xbox Users Can Buy Controversial Xbox 360 Game Again After 12 Years

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can buy one of the Xbox 360's most controversial games again after 12 years. The Xbox 360 is Microsoft's best-selling console of all time, and it's not even close. And it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart a run for its money. It did this with a plethora of great exclusives and timed exclusives ranging from the Gears of War series to Mass Effect. Beyond exclusivity, there was generally a large collection of great games and new IP during that console generation. Like every generation though, there were also some stinkers, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, more commonly known as Sonic '06.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle answer #355: Thursday, June 9

Here hoping to find the answer to the June 9 (355) Wordle? I can tell a day's going to be a good one when my opening guess reveals a magic green letter in the first slot, just like it did today. It's like building the edges of a jigsaw—once I've got those key pieces in order, everything else tends to fall into place.
ENTERTAINMENT
PC Gamer

Redux 'Good' tier PC

You did it. You set some money aside for a new gaming PC but then realized you didn't know where to start. You sort of have an idea of what you want, but the thought of hunting down parts and building a PC stresses you out. That's where Redux hopes to step in by making you a PC based on what you're going to play and not charge a premium for parts and labor.
COMPUTERS
ComicBook

Xbox Games With Gold Free Games for June 2022 Announced

Prior to the start of the new month within the coming day, Microsoft has today revealed the free titles that will be joining Xbox Live's Games with Gold service over the course of June 2022. Even though Xbox Game Pass is the predominant subscription service that Microsoft focuses on nowadays, Games with Gold continues to receive new games each and every month. In June 2022, that trend will be continuing with two new titles becoming available to download starting tomorrow.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds beginner's guide: Time to save the kingdom

Impressively earning $100 million in the first 11 days during Asia's launch period, we've been looking forward to a global release of Level-5 and Netmarble's brewed up new MMORPG Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds for some time. Now that it's officially available across the globe for mobile and PC gamers, many of us are ready to embark on a magical journey full of wonder in what may be one of the best MMOs on Android, as it's certainly the prettiest.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy