Lions minicamp notebook: First impressions from opening day

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Detroit Lions were one of 12 NFL teams to kick off mandatory minicamp this week. Coach Dan Campbell led the Lions onto the practice fields in Allen Park on a cloudy, breezy afternoon.

This was my first visit to the team facility since November, which means it was my first chance to take in the 2022 Lions roster in person. With the action limited by the CBA, today was as much about first impressions on players and trying to keep all the personnel and jersey number changes straight.

Here’s what I saw and learned on Tuesday at Lions minicamp.

First impressions on Aidan Hutchinson

Hutchinson is easy to spot in his No. 97 jersey. It was also conspicuously simple to notice him while he did positional drills because he wasn’t working with the first team.

It’s not punitive or damning. The Lions want to see him earn it, and Hutchinson sure lives up to the reputation of being a guy who gives his all on every rep. When the full defense took to the field, Hutchinson was out there with the starters. They’re not in pads and did a lot of work half-speed, so it’s tough to draw any judgment on No. 97 or really any of the OL or DL beyond the alignments and effort.

Emphasis on the red zone

Campbell addressed the team’s red zone woes in 2021 on both sides of the ball prior to practice. It was a point of emphasis in OTAs and that carried into Tuesday’s practice session.

We’re not allowed to discuss schematics or specific details, but it was easy to see some of the new wrinkles. And by and large, the offensive adjustments worked well.

On defense, there is clearly a more aggressive approach in the middle of the field. It didn’t always flow smoothly on Tuesday, but seeing more proactive work from the LBs is something that was very nice to see.

Two players really stood out in the red zone drills: QB David Blough on offense and LB Malcolm Rodriguez on defense. Blough was very sharp and decisive all afternoon, completing several tough throws into tight windows with confidence. Rodriguez had one exceptional breakup on an out-breaking route and swatted another pass out of the hands of TE Shane Zylstra to save a TD.

John Penisini missing

Campbell was asked before practice if any players asked to be excused from the mandatory session. After a lengthy pause, he mentioned reserve defensive lineman John Penisini.

The third-year nose tackle has not been with the team at all this offseason. Campbell did offer this on Penisini’s status,

“I’m gonna see him tonight. I know what’s going on with him, so he’s good.”

Players not participating

  • WR Jameson Williams
  • CB Ifeatu Melifonwu
  • DE Romeo Okwara
  • CB Jerry Jacobs
  • S DeShon Elliott
  • TE Derrick Deese Jr.
  • TE James Mitchell

CB Jeff Okudah worked in a couple of brief reps early but otherwise just stood and observed the action. TE T.J. Hockenson also took it easy and sat some first-team reps while working into some others.

Elliott was jogging on the side and didn’t appear to be limited in his movement.

Standouts

He earned mention above in the red zone section, but the spectacular day David Blough had as the second-team QB cannot be overstated. On his very first rep in drills, Blough ripped a screamer between two defenders to Trinity Benson for a beautiful TD. No. 10 kept them coming and made several more noteworthy throws.

Benson had a nice afternoon, especially in the red zone drills. He hauled in a couple of nice fade routes and also worked himself open over the middle as a third read to catch another TD. His footwork on the fade routes was noticeably superior to Quintez Cephus, who had two would-be catches ruled out of bounds in part because he wasn’t very aware of the sideline. Cephus did haul in a fantastic one-handed catch later in the practice, however.

Will Harris took first-team reps at outside corner and impressed with his reactions. He’s definitely more natural and at ease playing man coverage on the outside than he’s ever looked at safety. Harris had some decent work in that capacity at the end of last season and it sure seems like the move will be permanent. Good day for No. 25.

Shane Zylstra noticeably showed more route running acumen and better hands than Brock Wright in the battle to be the No. 3 TE. Wright had a couple of nice reps but Zylstra was the much cleaner receiver on Tuesday. Keep in mind rookie draft pick James Mitchell is out, so they each got a lot of work.

Random notes

–LB Josh Woods broke into a very impressive dance routine right after the team stretching and warm-up period. He’s got moves.

–Campbell referred to Alim McNeill as “Buttercup” in his pre-practice presser, to raucous laughter in the media room. When asked to expand on the thought, Campbell smiled and just said he likes giving him nicknames. Campbell added as he left the podium that “Twinkletoes”, McNeill’s nickname last year, is still in the rotation.

–The Lions are doing some fairly extensive construction on the front of the building. One of the construction workers was rocking a Minnesota Vikings hat he flashed when he took his hardhat off. Traitor.

–The practice field orientation has changed once again. Now there are two fields instead of three and they are perpendicular to the old arrangement. It makes it much easier to catch the action on both fields.

NFL
