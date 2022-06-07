ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina Panthers Hire First Openly Transgender Cheerleader In The NFL

 3 days ago
A 29-year-old cheerleader has just made history in the NFL.

Justine Lindsay is the first openly transgender NFL cheerleader.

She announced the news on Instagram, saying she is joining the Carolina Panthers’ cheer squad.

“This is a moment I will never forget and I cannot wait to show you all what this girl has to bring,” Lindsay wrote on Instagram.

Not only is this a historic moment for the league, but it was also Lindsay’s coming out.

She told BuzzfeedNews that not even her closest friend knew she was transgender.

The director of the Topcats, the cheerleading squad, told BuzzfeedNews that Lindsay’s skills and talent landed her a place on the team.

