BOSTON -- Despite going half of last season without a job, and despite remaining without a contract at the moment, Cam Newton believes in his heart of hearts that he is one of the best 32 quarterbacks on the planet. That being said, almost a year after losing a quarterback competition with Mac Jones in New England, Newton doesn't consider himself to be better than the young Patriots quarterback."I was with Mac Jones. Mac Jones gonna be a great quarterback," Newton said on The Pivot Podcast. "I'd put Mac Jones at that 20ish threshold. He a young gun. Obviously with the...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO