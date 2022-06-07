Tiger Woods Skipping US Open In Brookline

Five Massachusetts beach towns were ranked among the best places in New England to have fun in the sun. Yankee Magazine/New England Today published a list of the 10 best beach towns in New England on Tuesday, March 8. According to the news outlet, these Massachusetts locales are some of...
A Connecticut man has claimed a $200,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Jeffrey Spray, of the Milldale neighborhood in Southington, won the prize from Connecticut Lottery's Fast Play 50th Anniversary Game, CT Lottery announced on Monday, June 6. The winning ticket was purchased at CT Southington Quick Mart LLC, which...
A 12-year-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after he was pulled from the bottom of a pool, authorities said. In Essex County, Groveland Police and Fire crews in Newburyport responded to a report of a medical incident at a pool at a private recreational camp on Bare Hill Road just before 11 a.m. on Friday, June 10.
A Shrewsbury restaurant is catering to people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) by hosting sensory-friendly dinners. For the first time since the pandemic, Burton's Grill & Bar will be hosting an event the first Tuesday of every month between 3-6 p.m., the restaurant said on Facebook. However…
Police are investigating an early-morning, single-vehicle crash that left a man dead on a stretch of I-95 in Massachusetts. It happened around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, June 12 at the 11.9 mile marker on the southbound side in Foxboro, Massachusetts State Police said. The driver, a 24-year-old from North Providence, Rhode...
Two New York men are facing charges after authorities said they stole more than 1,000 gallons of cooking oil in Connecticut and then led police on a pursuit. The owner of Pizza Palace Restaurant in Middlesex County called police at about 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, to report that he had interrupted the theft of cooking oil at his restaurant, according to the Old Saybrook Police Department.
A four-day search for a 6-year-old boy who was swept into the Merrimack River has come to a close after a kayaker found a body authorities believe to be his. Massachusetts State Police announced that a body believed to be that of 6-year-old Mas DeChhat was located in the Pipers Quarry area of the river on the morning of Sunday, June 12.
A 33-year-old woman was killed in a wrong-way crash involving two vehicles in Connecticut. The crash happened on Route 5/15 Northbound near Exit 91 in East Hartford at about 5 a.m. on Sunday, June 12, according to Connecticut State Police. A 2003 Honda Civic LX was going the wrong way...
A Baltimore man has pleaded guilty for his role in a 2020 murder-for-hire plot involving a man suspected of working with law enforcement after a prison release, federal officials announced. Daquante "Glock" Thomas, 20, pleaded guilty to the October 2020 killing of Juan Ross, 23, on Thursday, June 9, according...
A man and woman were both killed in a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle on a busy Connecticut roadway. It happened in Tolland County around 2:15 p.m. Friday, June 10 in Stafford, in the area of Route 190 (Buckley Highway) and Fenton Road. Upon police and EMS arrival,...
An investigation is underway after police said graphic, hateful graffiti was found on buildings and residences in Western Massachusetts. Police in Franklin County received "numerous reports" about the graffiti found on buildings and play structures in Hillside Park in Greenfield, according to an announcement from the Greenfield Police Department on Saturday, June 11.
A 64-year-old Connecticut man was killed when he was struck by a box truck that was backing out of a parking space, police said. The incident took place in Hartford around 10:15 a.m., Friday, June 10 at 25 Laurel St., at the Underwood Elderly Apartments. When officers arrived on the...
A Western Massachusetts man has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon after injuring a sheriff's deputy while driving recklessly. The incident took place in Hampden County in Springfield around 11:45 a.m., Thursday, June 9. Police attempted to stop Tyler Scheurer, age 36 of Holyoke after he was spotted...
A collaborative effort between the Methuen Street Crimes Unit and the North Shore Gang Task Force resulted in the arrest of three individuals on various drug charges, authorities said. Nicole Landry, Juan Francisco Mendezdiaz and Odalis Hernandez were arrested and charged with various drug possession and distribution charges, Methuen Police...
