Master gardener to discuss pest control and summer weather

The fourth week of June is National Mosquito Control Awareness Week, and Volusia County Mosquito Control has pop-up educational events scheduled throughout the county Monday through Friday, June 20 through 24, with a different mosquito-related theme each day. The events offer an opportunity for residents to learn about the county’s integrated pest management program and the best mosquito prevention and population control practices. The interactive Fight the Bite trailer will be on-site, providing hands-on learning and education opportunities. The scheduled events are as follows:

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO