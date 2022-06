LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in more than 15 years, a Jefferson County Public Schools elementary brought back its physical education class. Atkinson Elementary School hasn't had a program on physical education since 2005. Thanks to the Pepsi Stronger Together initiative, a $160,000 donation will get students involved in everything from team-building and leadership skills to mental wellness and eating habits. The grant pays for the salary of a teacher for three years as well as the purchase of some equipment.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO