ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Leon, TX

Dog Who Fell Off Fishing Boat In Texas Swims For Miles To Reunite With Human

By Phillip Mlynar
DogTime
DogTime
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152XHj_0g3Ts7uw00


When Captain Keith “Kiwi” Soffes’s beloved dog Monster somehow fell off the back of his shrimping boat in San Leon, Texas, the seafarer says he felt “ totally heartbroken .”

But after a barrage of social media posts designed to spread awareness of the missing Monster, the roving canine was eventually discovered five days later having seemingly managed to swim about six miles to safety.

Now Monster is back home with her human, safe and sound. Her mishap is a reminder to all of us, as pet parents, to practice water safety with our dogs, even if they are strong swimmers.

Monster’s Mishap At Sea


Soffes admits that he didn’t actually notice that Monster had gone overboard until he arrived back at land. But noticing that Monster wasn’t pulling on the nets as usual, Soffes realized that she must have gone missing while out at sea.

Writing in a post on Facebook, Soffes relayed his hurt :

“I lost the one thing in this world that I truly loved. My best friend. Monster dog. We don’t really know what happened. We think she fell off the boat on a slick calm day.. she had been on the boat her whole life [since] she was a puppy. I searched and searched.. hopefully somebody picked her up. We were around marker number 71 . If anyone [hears] any talk about her please contact me. Totally heartbroken.”

As awareness of the missing pooch spread, Monster was thankfully discovered five days later tied safely to a post in a trailer park.

Soffes was alerted and finally reunited with his canine pal, who had apparently decided to swim all the way back to land after stumbling overboard.

Remember, Not All Dogs Are Natural Swimmers!

(Stock Picture Credit: Gustav Stening/Getty Images)

Monster might be a dog who seems to enjoy a good long swim session. But did you know that not all dogs are instinctive swimmers?

It turns out there are actually three ways to categorize canines based on their swimming ability:

  • Dog like Golden Retrievers, Irish Water Spaniels, and Portuguese Water Dogs who can naturally swim well and are often bred specifically for water activities.
  • Dogs who need a little help swimming, such as smaller breeds like Maltese and Chihuahua pups.
  • Dogs who aren’t natural swimmers, a category that can include Basset Hounds, Boxers, and Pugs.

Whether your dog is a strong swimmer or not, it’s always good to take safety precautions when you have your pooch near the water. Every dog can benefit from a doggy lifejacket at sea . You never know when something could go horribly wrong, like it did for Monster.

Does your dog enjoy super long swims like Monster? How often does your dog like to take a dip in the water? Let us know in the comments below!

The post Dog Who Fell Off Fishing Boat In Texas Swims For Miles To Reunite With Human appeared first on DogTime .

Comments / 3

Related
Whiskey Riff

Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws. Even though a bear can hear and smell far better than any human, it’s surprising how many times a person can sneak right up on them. But usually, when […] The post Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRC

Zoo calls off search for missing baby animal, says it is likely dead

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS Newspath/FOX 2/WJBK/NNS/WKRC) - The Detroit Zoo is expending its search for center's missing baby wallaby. The zoo said it had "exhausted every resource" in its search for the missing Joey, but "nothing has revealed to us the location of this wallaby." "At this point, after so...
ANIMALS
Apartment Therapy

This Flower May Look Beautiful, But If You See It, Don’t Touch It

A stunning bloom will make you want to stop and smell the roses, but be careful; there’s one that, instead, should inspire you to call your local authorities. The giant hogweed is an invasive plant that grows up to 15 feet tall and can be identified by its stem with purple splotches and by its crown of white flowers shaped like an umbrella.
YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
San Leon, TX
San Leon, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Leon, TX
Accidents
Daily Mail

Homeowner says he is scared to let his seven grandchildren play outside on lawn after THREE cars smashed through his fence into his garden next to 40mph road

A grandfather is scared to let his grandchildren play on his lawn after a string of cars have crashed in his garden. Scott Thomas, 54, says he's fed-up at replacing his fence and replanting trees after they have been destroyed on three occasions. The grandfather-of-seven is now demanding the council...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Police find two bodies while searching for missing people who were 'strapped into their wheelchairs' before boat capsized on Dartmoor reservoir during fishing trip

Police have recovered two bodies while searching for two disabled adults who were 'strapped into their wheelchairs' before their boat capsized during a fishing trip on a Dartmoor reservoir. Devon and Cornwall Police has this evening confirmed two bodies have been located after a group of adults were thrown into...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Pet Dogs#Monster Dog#Doggy#Pets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
dailyphew.com

Mother Cat Brings Her Ill Kitten To The Hospital, Medics Rush To Help Them

Recently, photos taken at one Istanbul hospital’s emergency room made a round on social media. The snaps that were shared by Merve Özcan on Twitter show a mother cat bringing her sick kitten to the human hospital. The paramedics can be seen surrounding the poor mama cat and petting her.
PETS
dailyphew.com

Dog That Was Tied To A Rock And Thrown Into The River Has A New Opportunity

Bella is a loving German shepherd dog who had a traumatic experience in January of last year, when she nearly drowned in the River Trent at Long Lane, Farndon, United Kingdom, after her previous family abandoned her there. The terrified and helpless puppy was discovered tethered to a rock in the ocean. Bella fought for her life for several hours.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Pictured: Woman dog walker, 41, who died along with her three golden retrievers while walking in Chelsea - as police quiz man, 26, for death by dangerous driving

A 41-year-old woman who died following a car crash in west London that also killed her three dogs has been named by the Metropolitan Police. Olivia Riley, from Suffolk, died on Saturday following the collision. Police said it appeared she was walking her three golden retrievers at the time of the incident.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Couple forced to store baby’s remains in fridge after miscarriage as hospital ‘had nowhere to store them’

A couple who suffered a miscarriage say they were forced to put the remains of their baby in the fridge because a hospital told them they had ‘no room’. Laura and Lawrence were plunged into “hell” after she began bleeding profusely four months into the pregnancy, but was advised by hospital staff that their baby was well and still had a heartbeat. However, days later after another scan, doctors confirmed that their baby had died. The London couple were sent home and told to wait until a bed was available for Laura to give birth to their dead baby, but...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
850
Post
711K+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy