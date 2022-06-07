Stars sign forward Denis Gurianov to one-year contract extension

The Kings captain of eight years led the Kings to a pair of Stanley Cups and countless memories. Let's reminisce on some of the greatest moments in his career. As we say thank you and goodbye to the playing career of Dustin Brown, many moments come to mind. Brown's impact on the Kings and the community both on and off the ice has been evident since he joined the franchise in 2003 and will forever live on log beyond his final game. After 19 seasons, 1,296 games, 325 goals and 387 assists, the former Kings captain, all-time leader in games played in franchise history and two-time Stanley Cup champion has officially retired.

