Frisco, TX

Stars sign forward Denis Gurianov to one-year contract extension

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Denis Gurianov to a one-year contract extension, which will run through the 2022-23 season. The...

