Experienced educators from other states could soon teach in Michigan without having to pass the state certification exam. Under proposed reciprocity legislation, people with three years classroom experience elsewhere would no longer have to take the Michigan Test for Teacher Certification in order to start teaching in the state. And once they start, they would have a year to fulfill other state licensure requirements, including becoming certified in CPR, and, for some, completing additional coursework in reading diagnostics.

