Mercedes recalls 1M vehicles due to brake issue

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two people were found stabbed to death and two others were wounded on the Big Island and officials said the suspect connected to them all is 24-year-old Chito Asuncion. Officials said Asuncion was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder and attempted murder in the […]

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO