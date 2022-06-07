ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lava Hot Springs, ID

In Addition to Tent & RV Sites, Idaho Campground Also Rents Out Retro Campers

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime to burn rubber and head to Lava Hot Springs in Idaho where a far-out glamping experience awaits. Just off of Highway 30, Lava Campground is a portal back in time with its vintage camper trailers. Ten retro campers from the ‘50s and ‘60s are dotted across the eastern...

eastidahonews.com

Low water levels prompt cancelation of fishing trailer event at Blackfoot lake

BLACKFOOT – Idaho Fish and Game’s Take Me Fishing Trailer was scheduled for a fishing event at Jensen Grove Pond in Blackfoot on June 14. That event has been canceled. Fish have not been stocked at Jensen Grove pond due to low water levels. The trailer event has been moved to Bannock Reservoir at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello on June 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

The controversy over an allegation that a Salt Lake City-based automobile touring bureau was diverting Yellowstone-bound tourists away from Pocatello and Idaho Falls continued this week with a June 13 meeting in Idaho Falls. “As one means of offsetting this alleged discrimination, it was decided to erect a large sign board at Brigham, Utah, and Yellowstone Park, being a log of the Utah-Idaho Yellowstone highway, calling attention to the fact that much of it is paved and giving other information of value to tourists,” the Ogden-Standard Examiner reported. “The surroundings of the sign boards are to be made attractive with drinking fountains, water for radiators and probably parking places.” A resolution was also adopted and sent to the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce, “asking that body to investigate reports that tourists are being routed out of Salt Lake in such a manner as to divert the traffic from the upper Snake River Valley in Idaho.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kmvt

A look at the roads under construction in the Magic Valley

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Orange barrels and construction workers are beginning to pop up left and right as workers are beginning their 2022 summer projects on Idaho roadways. “We have quite a few projects that are happening in southern Idaho this summer, some of them go as far...
TWIN FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Yoga studio and wellness event center opening in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Nicole Packer is eagerly anticipating the opening of her new yoga and wellness center in Idaho Falls. The Yoga Wellness Connection will open on June 20 inside Eagle Rock Station at 451 River Parkway. The community is invited to celebrate with a week of unlimited free classes through June 26 and a ribbon-cutting will be held on June 21.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Dinosaur bones found in Bonneville County belong to T-Rex relative

POCATELLO — Bones found in Bonneville County by an Idaho State University professor belonged to a relative of the Tyrannosaurus Rex. L.J. Krumenacker, an adjunct professor of geosciences at ISU, found a femur bone he says is the oldest Cretaceous-age tyrannosaur bone found in North America, according to a news release from the university.
ksl.com

Finders keepers: Utah family finds $20K treasure. Here's where it was

NORTH OGDEN — The search is over. A Kaysville couple and a Herriman man gleefully ran down a Ben Lomond Peak trail, holding a treasure chest containing the $20,000 prize that a pair of real estate investors placed earlier this month, according to a video posted on Instagram by David Cline and John Maxim, the organizers' of the search.
NORTH OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Boots of missing Idaho man found in Utah

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The boots of a missing 19-year-old who’s been missing for almost two weeks were found on his property. According to East Idaho News, the shoes of Dylan Rounds were found behind a dirt pile on the 19-year-old’s property. Rounds lives by himself in a camp trailer on a remote […]
UTAH STATE
eastidahonews.com

Road closed near Idaho Falls overpass after semi crash

IDAHO FALLS – A portion of Interstate 15 south of Idaho Falls remains closed Sunday following an early morning crash. The crash occurred at 1:45 a.m. at milepost 118 underneath the Pancheri overpass, according to a news release from Idaho State Police. A 27-year-old man from Canada, whose name...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Gephardt Daily

North Ogden trucker escapes injury after semi catches fire in Idaho

JEROME, Idaho, June 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 57-year-old man from North Ogden was able to escape without injury after his semi truck and trailer caught fire near Jerome, Idaho. A statement from the Idaho State Police says the man, whose name was not released, was near Interstate...
NORTH OGDEN, UT
Idaho State Journal

Cowboy injured by bull at Idaho State Finals Rodeo in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A teenage cowboy was injured during the Idaho State Finals Rodeo at the Pocatello fairgrounds on Saturday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m. the boy was riding a bull when the animal bucked him off and then stomped and head-butted him. The boy was conscious and breathing when treated by Pocatello Fire Department paramedics at the scene. He was subsequently transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. His name and an update on his condition have not been released. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Weekend traffic pattern change at Idaho Falls Exit 113

Beginning Saturday at 5:00 p.m. and continuing until Sunday 5:00 p.m., eastbound traffic traveling over the Exit 113 overpass will not be able to turn left onto the I-15 northbound onramp. The post Weekend traffic pattern change at Idaho Falls Exit 113 appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State Journal

Bishop’s Gun Barn sees success manufacturing ammunition, custom firearms

POCATELLO — A month into the grand opening of her gun shop, Merissa Bishop explained that business traffic has been booming in all the right ways. “People are stopping and doing U-turns when they see the (open) sign,” said Bishop, a 62-year-old California native who moved to Pocatello in September. “We’ve even had a person stop and get rear-ended because they saw that we were open and wanted to come in. Reception has just been incredible.” ...
POCATELLO, ID
buckrail.com

Two of griz 399’s offspring take a Green River walkabout

Wyofile by Angus M. Thuermer Jr. Two of famous mamma grizzly bear 399’s male cubs are on a walkabout out of Jackson Hole and into the Green River valley in Sublette County. The 2-year-old grizzlies dispersed from their home range via separate routes, Dan Thompson, Wyoming Game and Fish large carnivore supervisor, said Tuesday. They ended up, serendipitously, near the same residential area where agency personnel are busy warning denizens to secure food, trash and feed that might draw in the habituated animals, which are accustomed to such attractants.
JACKSON, WY
Idaho State Journal

Upcoming events at the Bannock County Event Center

It’s a busy week with events for everyone to enjoy at the Bannock County Event Center. Join us for another edition of Movies at the Port, a classic 3-ring circus, a 5K run, and more team roping and barrel racing!. The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID

