ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

No Jail Time For Man Who Defaced LGBTQ Crosswalk During Trump Parade

By Joel Malkin
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 3 days ago
Photo: CBS 12

No jail time for a man who vandalized an LGBTQ Pride intersection in Delray Beach.

20-year old Alexander Jerich was sentenced on Tuesday.

"This should not be happening, especially during Pride Month."

Rand Hoch, President of the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council, is upset that Jerich only has to do 100 hours of community service and two years of probation.

"I don't see any accountability in this. The judge just gave the least possible amount to satisfy something."

Hoch says the sentence allows Jerich to get away with using his truck during a Trump Birthday parade last June to make giant skid marks all over the brand new rainbow-painted crosswalk.

He wanted Jerich to be charged with a hate crime, but Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg declined to do that, prompting Hoch who is a former judge to say that Aronberg "screwed up."

"I've been fielding calls all day from people in the gay community that feel very unsafe now."

Hoch says Tuesday's announcement comes on the heels of an online threat made against a Pride event over the weekend in West Palm Beach. A suspect in Canada has been arrested for that.

He says there was an opportunity to send a message that you "don't come to Palm Beach County and deface our LGBTQ anything."

Instead, he says, the message being sent is "Come on down to Palm Beach County where you can vandalize cultural memorials all you want with no consequences."

Jerich will also have to pay court costs of nearly $800 and undergo a mental health evaluation. He's also paid the city to repair the art work.

Hoch believes the crosswalk has been re-painted.

"There will be a re-dedication ceremony on Saturday."

Jerich had pleaded guilty to criminal mischief and reckless driving. He was scheduled for sentencing in April, but the judge at the time told him to write and turn in a 25-page essay on the Pulse Nightclub shooting. This Sunday is the 6th anniversary of that tragedy.

Comments / 0

Related
cw34.com

Congregation L'Dor Va-Dor sues Gov. DeSantis over abortion rights

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A synagogue in Palm Beach County has sued Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida. It's challenging the state's new anti-abortion law. Rabbi Barry Silver, Esq., of Congregation L'Dor Va-Dor, said the law "discriminates against Jews, the mentally ill and those who do not share the views of fundamentalist Christianity."
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Florida lawmaker denounces West Palm Beach ‘drag show for kids’

A Florida lawmaker plans to propose legislation that would punish parents who take their children to drag shows. State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, made the announcement Monday on Twitter in response to last weekend's Pride-themed event in West Palm Beach. Sabatini, who is running for Congress, said he intends to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Society
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Delray Beach, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida’s history of racial violence won’t be taught in schools. Rubin Stacey’s surviving family wants to change that.

The lynching of Florida farmhand Rubin Stacey in 1935 is a grave reminder of the racist history of the American south. Almost 90 years later, the story of the mob that hanged an innocent man for something he didn’t do is at risk of being erased under Florida’s “anti-woke’ laws, according to Stacey’s surviving family members. To stop that from happening, they’ve set up the Rubin Stacey Justice ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Sentencing#Racism#Cbs
Mysuncoast.com

‘March For Our Lives’ events to be held across Florida Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - March For Our Lives, a gun legislation activism group, is planning marches around the country Saturday. The group first marched in 2018 after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida. In addition to a large event in Washington D.C., smaller marches are being planned around the country.
SARASOTA, FL
WPTV

Scams sent through spam text messages on the rise

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Cybersecurity experts say spam text messages are on the rise and Floridians are losing thousands of dollars to these types of scams. "I get them all the time, and it's very annoying," Mayelin Saceiro, who lives in Royal Palm Beach, said. "Sometimes you think it's important and what they want you to do is to click on a link."
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man who ruined gay pride art display avoids jail sentence. ‘You did a bad thing but you’re not a bad person,’ judge says.

A man avoided doing jail time for ruining an art display that celebrated gay pride in Delray Beach — instead being ordered to do community service. A Palm Beach County judge sentenced Alexander Jerich, 20, of Lake Worth Beach, to two years of probation, 100 hours of community service and a mandatory mental health screening. He avoided a felony conviction. The only jail time he faced was the ...
bocamag.com

Jerich Avoids Jail and Delray Grapples with Another Lawsuit

Alexander Jerich’s get-out-of-jail-nearly-free essay was good enough to keep the Delray Defacer from doing time. During a Tuesday hearing that lasted barely five minutes, Palm Beach County Circuit Court Judge Scott Suskauer sentenced Jerich to 100 hours of community service for burning his truck across Delray Beach’s LGBTQ Pride streetscape and leaving skid marks. Jerich also will be on probation for two years and must undergo a mental health evaluation.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Society
850wftl.com

Broward sheriff touts Florida ‘Red Flag’ laws

FORT LAUDERDALE- Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony says Florida’s Red Flag laws are helping to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals. Tony said on Wednesday that law enforcement agencies can submit a ‘Risk Protection Order’ (RPO) for people who own weapons and may be an immediate threat to themselves or the community.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
thenewtropic.com

Honoring Samuel: Collecting soil from his lynching site

In collaboration with the Equal Justice Initiative, the Palm Beach County Remembrance Project Coalition — which includes Spady Cultural Museum Director Charlene Farrington — will host a soil collection ceremony paying homage to a lynching victim who died in 1926. The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m....
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Alligator nabbed in Wellington neighborhood

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — An unwanted visitor made its way into a neighborhood in Wellington. Ally the alligator crawled to a home in the Victoria Groves subdivision. Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office posed for a picture with the alligator, as it sat there tied to a tree with its snout taped up.
WELLINGTON, FL
tripsavvy.com

I Tried Brightline, the High-Speed Train Set to Connect Disney to Miami

Even the most passionate American rail enthusiast will concede that stateside train carriers have much to be desired compared to the hyper-modern, Tokyo-style bullet trains found in other parts of the world. But Florida's Brightline, a high-speed, inter-city train currently linking Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, may finally be the solution Americans have been waiting for.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It’s almost like it’s out of Mad Max’: Delray Beach trying to combat surge in dirt bikes and loud engine revving

Downtown Delray Beach keeps surging in popularity with dozens of trendy restaurants and bars. But city officials and police are grappling with a pair of growing complaints by Atlantic Avenue: the deafening sound from motorcycles loudly revving their engines and packs of riders speeding through nearby neighborhoods on dirt bikes and ATVs. That’s left the city looking for ways to combat the ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
floridainsider.com

Concerns have been raised regarding Florida’s new condo inspection law

Several weeks after Florida lawmakers enacted a bill requiring existing condominiums to undergo safety assessments to maintain their structural integrity, Central Florida condominium association members had many questions regarding how the new regulations would affect owners. “It all depends on how intrusive the inspection is, and how expensive it’s going...
FLORIDA STATE
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy