Milwaukee Man Charged With Murder Takes Selfie At Crime Scene

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Shortly after murdering six people during a robbery in Milwaukee , suspect Travis Birkley took a selfie at the crime scene. The crime occurred at a duplex in January where Birkley tried to rob the residents and ended up killing them all. According to FOXNEWS , Birkley was arraigned on Sunday and is being held on $1,000,000 bail.

Investigators believe that the six people that were found dead on January 23 remained in the duplex for three days before their bodies were found.

FOXNEWS listed the victims:

" Charles Hardy , 42; Caleb Jordan , 23; Javoni Liddell , 31; Donta "Michael" Williams , 44; Michelle Williams , 49; and 43-year-old Donald Smith . "

Aside from admitting to committing the crime with a cousin, Birkley took a selfie with the bodies at the scene. Detectives noted that the selfie was taken hours after the victims were killed, and that Birkley was wearing one of the victims sunglasses in the picture.

Witnesses noted that Birkley also stole cash, guns, and drugs from the victims after they were dead.

Police suspected four other individuals that were all released from custody when Birkley was found guilty. Though a cousin allegedly assisted with the robbery, Birkley was the only one charged for the crime.

