5 Reasons Epic Escaping Cow MUST Be from Minnesota

Tipping... one of those things that you HAVE to do! Sometimes you may not feel like it, depending on how the actual service was. I'm one of those people who will tip based upon service. I have had so many roommates throughout the years that complain about people not tipping. Or worse, just tipping a dollar off of a tab that included a family of 5. But if a server is terrible, like forgetting everything, getting things wrong, or just being a bad server in general as far as attitude goes, it will be reflected in the tip.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO