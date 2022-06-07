ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

5 Reasons Epic Escaping Cow MUST Be from Minnesota

Power 96
Power 96
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here's just the Cow Copter Footage. As always, if you have a comment, complaint, or concern about something I wrote here, please let me...

power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Power 96

Are Hard Seltzers or Light Beer More Popular in Minnesota?

When it comes to quenching your thirst and keeping an eye on those calories during the summer, what's more popular in Minnesota: Hard seltzers or light beer?. While I enjoy a good fermented malt beverage pretty much any time of the year, I do have to say that an ice-cold light beer sure hits the spot when the temperature and humidity are both soaring here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Popular Company Shreds Minnesota On Twitter

Well, okay then. It seems one popular company is not a big fan of Minnesota. They let the whole world know it while praising something else. We will get to that in a minute but I should let you know this story involves Taco Bell, which has made headlines in Minnesota recently. A 59-year-old woman was charged after hitting a pedestrian while fleeing a Taco Bell drive-thru.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

11 Famous People From Minnesota

Prince, one of most talented musicians ever. Prince with all his fame and money always called Minnesota his home. Bob Dylan also come to mind right away. Such a poet of his generation and those to follow. Ann Margaret, although many young people might not have any idea who she...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
Power 96

Minnesotans Tipping Less Now Than the Beginning of the Pandemic

Tipping... one of those things that you HAVE to do! Sometimes you may not feel like it, depending on how the actual service was. I'm one of those people who will tip based upon service. I have had so many roommates throughout the years that complain about people not tipping. Or worse, just tipping a dollar off of a tab that included a family of 5. But if a server is terrible, like forgetting everything, getting things wrong, or just being a bad server in general as far as attitude goes, it will be reflected in the tip.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Turkey Hunting Season Finished Strong

The DNR has released turkey hunting season numbers with the seasons now complete. The DNR is reporting 12,300 turkeys were harvested which is the 4th highest ever recorded. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. Schmitt says just under 12,000 were shot last year. He says the season ended up better than most people anticipated especially after the first couple of seasons didn't go well because the weather wasn't very good. Schmitt says the majority of the turkeys were shot during the last 3 seasons.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cow#Epic
Power 96

Is Selling Gas Too Cheap Really Illegal in Minnesota?

Say what? You can get taken to court for selling gasoline for too CHEAP a price in Minnesota?. The price of gasoline is through the roof right now, pretty much wherever you go. Triple-A says we're paying an average of $4.66 a gallon right now here in Minnesota, still less than the national average of $4.91 a gallon-- but still painful, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Southeast Minnesota Winery Hosting 5k Event with Free Wine

If you're not typically a runner, what's something that will motivate you to run? Free wine? If so, do I have an event for you! There's a Wine Run 5k coming up at the beginning of July 2022 right here in southeast Minnesota. Included with your race ticket is a free pour of wine at the end of the race.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Pets
Power 96

Minnesota Auto Dealers File Lawsuit Over New ‘Clean Car Rules’

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota auto dealers are suing the state over a move by the administration of Governor Tim Walz to adopt California Car Rules. The lawsuit filed by the Minnesota Auto Dealers Association challenges an administrative law judge's decision to allow the Walz administration to move forward with implementing the regulations in Minnesota. The lawsuit argues a state law prohibits one government agency from writing rules for another agency. In this case, the Association contends it is the California Air Resources Board that is writing the rules for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

This Minnesota Animal Causes Power Outage to 4,000 Homes

Well this isn't the kind of thing that happens every day, right? A squirrel was in contact with substation equipment, according to MVEC's power outage page. Approximately 4,000 households in Prior Lake, Minnesota were without power Sunday morning because of the incident. The good news is, that power was restored...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Power 96

360,000+ Popular Refrigerators Recalled in Minnesota Due to Faulty Ice Maker

You know how you grab ice out of the freezer on a hot, summer day and expect, well, just ice? If you've got a refrigerator at your house, keep reading because unfortunately, over 360,000 refrigerators have been recalled in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and throughout the U.S. due to parts of the ice maker breaking, pieces of it showing up in the ice and causing a choking hazard.
Power 96

Application Period Starts Wednesday For Minnesota COVID Bonuses

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota’s “COVID frontline workers” can begin applying tomorrow for COVID-19 bonus checks from the state government. It's estimated that nearly 700,000 state residents who had jobs that could not be done remotely and required them to be in close proximity to others are eligible to receive a portion of the $500 million that was allocated to the program by the Minnesota legislature. To be eligible, the frontline workers had to have worked at least 120 hours between March 15 of 2020, and June 30 of last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

(WATCH) Hilarious Minnesota Police Chase

It seems just about every day there is a police chase on the news. Some end without death or injury, some don't. So I found this video of a Rochester cop chasing, not a violent criminal or someone with a suspended license but wait for it....a chicken. Check out this...
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Minnesota Reporting Record Number of Job Openings

ST. PAUL -- The state has a record number of job openings. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says there are over 214,000 open jobs as of the fourth quarter of 2021. With fewer than 93,000 unemployed workers statewide in the fourth quarter, that means there are twice...
Power 96

Another Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed

Savage, MN (KROC AM News) - Another motorcyclist has been killed in Minnesota, the latest in a string of recent crashes involving two-wheeled motorists. The latest happened around 1:30 pm Wednesday in Savage, located southwest of the Twin Cities metro. The State Patrol crash report says the motorcyclist was driving...
SAVAGE, MN
Power 96

Randolph Softball Takes Home Hardware

The Randolph Rockets ended their 2022 season with a 6-3 victory over the Edgerton/SW Mn Christian Flying Dutchmen. The Rockets received individual medals to go along with their third place trophy in the MSHSL Class A State Softball Tournament at Caswell Park in North Mankato. The defending State Champions Replaced...
RANDOLPH, MN
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy