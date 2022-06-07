ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Yellen Inflation

By Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c67GI_0g3TgQe400

Department of the Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies during a Senate Finance Committee hearing to examine President Joe Biden's proposed budget request for fiscal year 2023, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Washington.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

The One Witness at the January 6 Hearing Who Matters Most

The congressional hearing into the events of January 6 on Thursday night focused attention on a single decisive person. Not the hearing’s powerful chair or the meticulous vice chair. Not the former U.S. president who tried to overthrow the government. Not the former vice president whom the former president said deserved hanging. Not the lawless insurrectionists, not the heroic police officers, not the documentarian who caught history on camera. The single decisive person is: you.
U.S. POLITICS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy