Yellen Inflation

Donald Trump rips Ivanka Trump after Jan. 6 testimony
Former President Donald Trump publicly rebuked his daughter Ivanka Trump following a clip of her displayed by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot during a public hearing Thursday evening.
The One Witness at the January 6 Hearing Who Matters Most
The congressional hearing into the events of January 6 on Thursday night focused attention on a single decisive person. Not the hearing’s powerful chair or the meticulous vice chair. Not the former U.S. president who tried to overthrow the government. Not the former vice president whom the former president said deserved hanging. Not the lawless insurrectionists, not the heroic police officers, not the documentarian who caught history on camera. The single decisive person is: you.
Trump May Be Charged for Trying to Overthrow Election by End of the Month
Experts have added that charges in Fulton County could be the first of several brought against Trump.
Fox News Editor Fired After 2020 Election Says He’ll Testify in Jan. 6 Committee Hearings
Politics editor Chris Stirewalt, who criticized Fox News after the network fired him in the days following the 2020 election, disclosed on his new NewsNation home that he’s been called to testify before Congress in the Jan. 6 hearings. Stirewalt, now political editor at NewsNation, sprang it on anchor...
