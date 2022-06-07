ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lil Nas X Responds to BET Awards Snub, Queen Latifah Speaks Out

By tffhthewriter
97.9 The Box
97.9 The Box
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vmvxW_0g3TdCdl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41JOWz_0g3TdCdl00

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Lil Nas X is voicing his opinion after receiving zero nominations at the 2022 BET Awards .

After BET revealed the nominations for its 2022 BET Awards last week, the Montero artist took to social media to call out the legendary for not receiving any nominations despite his album, Montero ‘s monstrous success. Taking to Twitter, in a series of since-deleted tweets, the Grammy Award-winning artist expressed his frustrations over the lack of nominations with a tweet that read: “thank you bet awards. an outstanding zero nominations again. black excellence!”

After a commenter asked why Lil Nas X thought he deserved a nomination, the artist responded, “[I don’t know] maybe 3 of the biggest songs of last year & a critically acclaimed album… i feel like that should’ve helped me a bit.”

He later wrote, “i just feel like black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world, and even when we make it to the top [motherf**kers] try to pretend we are invisible.”

Despite deleting the tweets the following day, screenshots of the tweets went viral prompting everyone from fans to critics to weigh in–including Queen Latifah. TMZ caught up with the quadruple threat outside of the  ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ building in Los Angeles and asked for her opinion on the snub, to which the “UNITY” rapper showed her support for the controversial artist.

“Lil Nas X is amazing,” Queen Latifah told the site. “He should’ve been nominated. “I don’t know if [his sexuality played a part in the snub is] the case,” she said. “I don’t know what’s behind all that, but inclusion is always the key. That’s what we should be striving for. There’s enough room in this world for everybody.”

While Lil Nas X is calling out the network for exclusion, the awards show has recognized Nas in the past. In 2020, the BET Awards nominated him for Best New Artist, but he didn’t win. He also stole the spotlight at the 2021 BET Awards show by kissing his male dancers while performing his song, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).” The kiss caused some viewers to complain to the Federal Communications Commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert looks fierce in black leather alongside husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert put on a show-stopping display on Wednesday night at the Time 100 Gala in New York City. The country music singer looked sensational in a black off-the-shoulder dress that hugged her curves. Miranda’s gown featured a faux leather bust and straps that highlighted her decolletage, and she completed her look with diamond jewelry and strappy heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

703
Followers
1K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of Houston!

 https://theboxhouston.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy