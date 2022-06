Mirrors are a key part of designing any room. There’s a mirror for a last look in the entryway, a full-length mirror near a closet, a stately mirror above a sink in the bathroom. What you may not have thought of is using mirrors over or near your nightstands. Bedside tables are typically bedroom dumping grounds — home to a reading lamp, a glass of water, whatever you’re reading at the time — so they’re often neglected in terms of thought-out design schemes, but that doesn’t have to be the case.

