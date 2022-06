A Bartlesville woman has booked into the Washington County Jail where she is being charged on one count of burglary and public intoxication. On Tuesday evening, officers were dispatched to 511 1/2 Southwest Wyandotte Ave. to a burglary in progress. After placing the defendant, Ashley Highsmith in handcuffs, officers approached the female victim who stated that she heard someone knock on her door. A probable cause affidavit sates that the female victim had assumed it was her friend who owed her some money.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 21 HOURS AGO