More than 600 library supporters attended the Madison Public Library Foundation’s 11th annual Lunch for Libraries fundraiser on May 16 at Monona Terrace. The event featured hit podcast host and producer Guy Raz, who spoke about his book, How I Built This, which shares a name with his NPR podcast. For the first time, the event broke the six-figure mark in gross fundraising — pulling in more than $101,000 before expenses to benefit the Wisconsin Book Festival and Madison Public Library youth literacy efforts. The foundation wishes to thank presenting sponsor BMO Harris Bank for its lead support. Photos by Amadou Kromah.

MADISON, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO