ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Sister Patricia Ellen Corkery

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRAMINGHAM – Sister Patricia Ellen Corkery, CSJ, (Sister Leo Clement), in her 69th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Friday, June 3, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late Joseph G. and Bridget M. (Kelly) Corkery, and beloved sister of the...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Lawrence P. ‘Paul’ MacDonald, 96

NATICK – Lawrence P. “Paul” MacDonald, 96, late of Webster and former resident of Hopkinton and Natick passed away in Worcester on Monday, June 6, 2022. He was the son of the late Cecelia (Cournoyer) and Alexander MacDonald, and the husband of the late Helen G. (McEwen) MacDonald, with whom he shared 71 wonderful years. He is survived by his son Steven D. MacDonald and his wife Susan of Holliston, and his daughter Janet Coutu of Webster. He was the father of the late Paul F. MacDonald, and the brother of Marie Nichols of Holliston, and the late David, Francis, Anne, Gerald and James MacDonald and Virginia Haskell. Paul was the proud grandfather of six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and is survived by many nieces and nephews.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

St. Tarcisius Hosting Festa Junina Saturday

FRAMINGHAM – One of the largest festivals in MetroWest will take place on Saturday in Framingham. St. Tarcisius Catholic Church will host Festa Junina on June 11 from 5 to 11 p.m. Expect traffic delays along Route 135 all night. This Brazilian celebration features costumes, traditional music and dance,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Charlette Moorer, 75

NATICK – Charlette Moorer passed away in Waltham, Massachusetts on Saturday June 4, 2022 at age 75. Born in Cullman, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Vercie (Price) and Napoleon Moorer. Charlette attended Western Olin High School in Birmingham, Alabama. She moved to Boston, Massachusetts in 1963...
WALTHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Obituaries
Boston, MA
Obituaries
City
Somerville, MA
City
Swampscott, MA
City
Brighton, MA
City
Boston, MA
City
Cambridge, MA
City
Natick, MA
City
Framingham, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sisters Of St Joseph#Csj#Kennedy Memorial Hospital#Mt St Joseph Academy#St Clement School#Holy Family Chapel#St Patrick Cemetery#Norton Funeral Home
FraminghamSOURCE

MassBay Honors Student Awardees at 60th Commencement Ceremony

WELLESLEY HILLS – MassBay Community College honored the Class of 2022 at the College’s 60th Commencement Exercises on Thursday, May 26, 2022. The ceremony celebrated the achievements of 589 graduates. The College offered special honors to seven diverse and talented student scholars who earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), nine students who earned the highest GPA in their academic divisions, 28 students who earned the highest GPA in their academic program, the Foster Furcolo Scholarship awardee, and the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education 29 Who Shine awardee.
FraminghamSOURCE

Photo of the Day: Former Director Contois Honored With Bench at Main Framingham Library

FRAMINGHAM – Former Framingham Public Library Director Mark Contois was honored with a bench at the main Framingham Library earlier today, June 7, in a celebration ceremony. Contois served as Framingham Public Library Director director from 2006 to 2010, and then he left Framingham to become the head librarian for the City of Worcester. He returned in 2012, and retired in 2020.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

John F. Kelley, Jr., 91, U.S. Army Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – John F. Kelley, Jr., 91, a longtime Framingham resident died on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from declining health and a broken heart after suddenly losing his late wife Catherine R. (Feroleto) Kelley in December of 2020. Born and raised in Cambridge, he was the son of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
FraminghamSOURCE

Warren School Had Stay-In-Place on Thursday

ASHLAND – Students and staff at the Henry E. Warren School had a ‘stay-in-place” this morning, due to an adult on “Fruit Street” acting “unsafe.”. “We had a Stay in Place at our school. This means that children continued with normal activities in the classroom but did not move about the building, and students that were outdoors for recess were immediately brought inside for indoor recess,” said Principal Peter Regan to families just after 3 p.m. today.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Investigating Theft at MassDOT Shed

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a theft from a Massachusetts Department of Transportation shed located on Route 9 in the City of Framingham. The theft was reported to Framingham Police ay 9:15 p.m. on Monday, June 6 by MassDOT employees who are doing repairs to fix the drainage issue at Routes 9 & 126.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy