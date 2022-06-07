Sister Patricia Ellen Corkery

NATICK – Lawrence P. “Paul” MacDonald, 96, late of Webster and former resident of Hopkinton and Natick passed away in Worcester on Monday, June 6, 2022. He was the son of the late Cecelia (Cournoyer) and Alexander MacDonald, and the husband of the late Helen G. (McEwen) MacDonald, with whom he shared 71 wonderful years. He is survived by his son Steven D. MacDonald and his wife Susan of Holliston, and his daughter Janet Coutu of Webster. He was the father of the late Paul F. MacDonald, and the brother of Marie Nichols of Holliston, and the late David, Francis, Anne, Gerald and James MacDonald and Virginia Haskell. Paul was the proud grandfather of six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and is survived by many nieces and nephews.

NATICK, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO