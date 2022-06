The Starbucks on College Avenue is the oldest Starbucks in Ithaca. Workers there said they were given a week's notice the location would close its doors this Friday. Workers say they think this has been planned since the location is one of the many Starbucks across the country that voted to unionize after a strike back in April when their grease trap overflooded and they were forced to still work.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO