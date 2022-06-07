Geraldine V. Giles, 81

There's more to New England's most-visited national park than you may realize, but it's the beach that most assuredly draws more than 4 million people to the Cape Cod National Seashore each year. Not just any beach or even one beach, but the entire protected 40-mile east coast of Massachusetts' Outer Cape, from Chatham north to Provincetown. The formation of the 43,607-acre national park, which was established in 1961, required negotiations and compromises as its boundaries were drawn around existing town centers and private landholdings. That effort ensured the Cape's Atlantic shore will always be a landscape that offers both exhilaration and solace for all.
