Disability and the Church, with Bethany McKinney Fox

At its core, theology is a pastoral discipline. The church and the world it serves need public theologians committed to an orthodoxy encased within, and attentive to, culture. The Theology, Culture, and the Arts Cohort in Fuller’s Doctor of Ministry program presents a new paradigm for pastoral theological leadership: theological aesthetics, which is systematic theology founded on divine beauty. Operating within this robust paradigm, this unique cohort will equip pastors and church leaders to lead theologically, not only within their own congregations, but also within the local cultures their congregations serve. Particular attention will be given to preaching, spiritual formation, and making disciples who live out the beauty of the gospel within their own vocations. The Creator of the world made us for beauty; the church is made to curate this divine, saving beauty for the sake of the world. This work of curating and cultivating is the shift that is necessary as we live further into a post-Christian, post-pandemic era.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO