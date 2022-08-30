Sam Houston Offensive Players To Watch vs. Texas A&M in Week 1

The Kats are coming off another double-digit win season, but will be replacing their starting quarterback

It's best to never assume the outcome of any game in college football. That being said, Texas A&M would have to implode extensively in the season opener against Sam Houston to lose at Kyle Field on Saturday.

The Bearkats are currently jumping from the FCS level to FBS play starting in 2023. Led by K.C. Keeler, Sam Houston is less than two years removed from winning a national title over South Dakota State. Since Keeler's arrival to Huntsville, the Kats have posted six 10-plus win seasons.

Of course, the Aggies are coming off another quality offseason under the direction of Jimbo Fisher. Despite an 8-4 finish, A&M picked the top recruiting class of 2022, landing 13 of SI99's top recruits .

Now, on to the Kats' offensive players, the Aggies should be studying:

QB Keegan Shoemaker

Perhaps another gunslinger takes the reins over the summer, but Shoemaker should be the favorite to replace Eric Schmid. After leading the Kats to a national title and multiple playoff appearances, Schmid's college career came to end last fall.

Shoemaker, a former prospect at Lafayette, served as Sam Houston's backup in 2021. He did see action in eight total games, throwing for 294 yards and three touchdowns against one interception. For the Leopards in 2019, he threw for 2,565, 14 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while completing 60.1 percent of his throws.

Shoemaker started against Stephen F. Austin in place of Schmid due to injury and led the Kats' to a 21-20 victory. In that game, he went 16 of 29 passing for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

RB Dezmon Jackson

An FBS transfer, Jackson joins the Kats after spending the last four seasons at Oklahoma State. He primarily saw action on special but did manage to carve out a more extended role during his final two seasons in Stillwater.

Jackson recorded 686 rushing yards on 148 carries and six touchdowns for his career. His best game came in 2021 when he tallied 68 rushing yards on 16 carries and scored twice on the way to a victory over TCU. As a receiver, Jackson averaged 5.8 yards per catch.

WR Ife Adeyi

Jequez Ezzard was the more popular name in terms of the mainstream media, but Adeyi was the Kats' top pass-catcher. As a sophomore, the 5-9, 165-pound receiver tallied 54 catches for 742 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 13.6 yards per reception.

Last season, Adeyi's best game came in a 42-19 loss to Montana State. He recorded eight catches for 184 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns while averaging 20.4 yards per reception. Adeyi also shined against Eastern Kentucky, tallying seven receptions for 137 yards and a score.

OT Moses Johnson

The Kats are replacing three starters on their offensive line this fall, but Johnson's experience should slot him in at one of the tackle spots. Last season, he played in 10 games at both left and right tackle but did not make a start. For his career, Johnson has made four starts, all at right tackle. He also has taken reps on the defensive line.

