Wizards’ Beal to Celebrate Refurbished Banneker Court Ahead of Juneteenth

By WI Web Staff
The Washington Informer
 5 days ago
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal and the Hoop For All Foundation will celebrate the completion of the Benjamin Banneker basketball court refurbishment project with a ribbon-cutting event this month.

Members of the Wizards organization and city officials will join Beal and the foundation for the June 18 event at the court in Ward 1 in northwest Washington.

Among the activities will be the foundation awarding scholarships to graduating seniors in D.C.-area schools who plan to attend Black colleges and universities. The foundation also will provide free health care resources and the Wizards will host a free walk-up youth basketball clinic for children ages 6-14.

The court’s refurbishment will occur in recognition of Juneteenth, the June 19 federal holiday recognizing the emancipation of enslaved Blacks in the U.S.

“I’ve always wanted to work on a court project like this and Hoop For All made it happen,” Beal said. “I look forward to continuing to see the incredible work they do here in our community. Having this event take place during the Juneteenth weekend is also special to me; our right for social justice and equality continues.”

