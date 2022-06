Chandler USD board members voted on several items at their June 8 meeting, including the naming of tennis courts and to increase school meal costs. Breakfast and lunch prices will increase for the 2022-23 school year following unanimous approval from the board. This rise in costs is the first increase since the 2019-20 school year but was adjusted for the upcoming year due to inflation. Student breakfast prices districtwide increased from $1.75 to $2, and elementary lunch rose from $2.95 to $3. Junior high and high school student lunches will not change in cost.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO