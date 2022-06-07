ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Best Tactical Boots of 2022

By Bob Beacham
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 2 days ago

The dictionary defines the word “tactical” as being of military purpose, but while tactical boots were originally designed for army and law enforcement use, they now fulfill a variety of roles from hiking to work wear. Boot makers have responded to demand by producing an enormous range of alternatives. As a result it can be difficult to know which are the best tactical boots for particular purposes.

This article looks at the key elements shared by all good tactical boots, but also considers what makes some a highly focussed solution for specialists, while others are a great choice as general-purpose boots or even as casual footwear. It should give you all the information necessary to find exactly the right pair for your needs.

Things to Consider Before Buying Tactical Boots

Looking at the following specific features will help focus on the right choice of tactical boots for your needs. We’ll then demonstrate how those features are applied with some real-world examples.

Materials

Most tactical boots are made from a combination of leather and nylon weave. Cordura is probably the best known of the latter. The material is measured in Denier (D), with higher numbers being stronger; 600D is usually the minimum, with 900D or 1000D being common. Leather has greater abrasion resistance. Nylon mesh is still tough, but a lot lighter. Its strategic use results in boots that are durable without being too heavy. This results in less fatigue if they need to be worn all day.

Inside the boot there may be a moisture-wicking liner that helps manage sweat and so prevent blisters. Cushioned insoles are popular, as are EVA foam midsoles which help absorb impacts. A shank may be used to reinforce the sole, preventing lateral twisting while still allowing the natural flex of walking.

Soles themselves are normally composite rubber or polyurethane, though high-density EVA is occasionally used. They are slip-resistant and usually have lugs (tread) designed for maximum traction while still allowing good maneuverability.

Protection

Tactical boots usually have a shaft of between 6 and 8 inches, which offers good protection for the lower leg. Tactical shoes exist, and we’ll take a closer look at those below, but they are the exception rather than the rule.

Tactical boots don’t provide the same kind of impact resistance as the best steel toed boots but heel and toe areas are often hardened or reinforced to protect the foot from bumps and knocks. There may also be ankle support, which helps prevent rollover injuries on difficult terrain.

Weather protection varies. Leather and nylon may be water resistant, but in order to be 100-percent waterproof, the boot needs a membrane like those made by GoreTex. Insulation may also be provided, but is rare.

Purpose

Many tactical boots can be used as alternative military issue. In the U.S., the army standard is AR 670-1. They may also be Berry compliant, which requires them to be made in the US.

The flip side of tactical boots made to such high standards is a premium price tag. General-purpose tactical boots can be much more affordable, and as a patrol or work boot still offer good comfort and durability.

Best Overall: Rocky Men’s S2V Predator Military and Tactical Boot

Why It Made The Cut

The Rocky S2V Predator tactical boot is tough enough to meet U.S. Army standards, offers several levels of comfort, and has specialist high-traction soles.

Key Features

  • Materials: Leather and 1000D Cordura
  • Size Range: 3.5 to 15 (including wides)
  • Weight (per boot): 18.4 ounces

Pros

  • Tough but comfort-focused
  • Flash- and water-resistant
  • Made in the USA; Berry compliant

Cons

  • Black version does not meet AR 670-1
  • Need breaking in

The Rocky S2V is a military-grade tactical boot that meets the US Army’s AR 670-1 standard for operational camouflage pattern (OCP) use. There is also a black model, in addition to the coyote brown, but this does not meet the required standard. However, it is simply a question of the color. The construction is the same.

The upper is made of tough suede leather combined with 1000D Cordura. It is then coated in PTFE to make it both water-and flash-resistant so it offers some defense against fire and incendiary devices. The tall shaft offers protection well up the shin and calf, and a Lycra tongue ensures a snug fit to keep out debris. The ankle area has roll-stop reinforcement to reduce injuries.

Although the Rocky S2V isn’t 100-percent waterproof, it uses breathable “sieve” technology to draw air in and drain water out quickly. There is also a moisture-wicking, antibacterial liner that draws sweat away from the foot, and helps prevent blisters. The footbed uses Rocky’s ‘Airport’ cushioning for comfort. An impact absorbing polyurethane (PU) midsole is strengthened by a fiberglass shank that stops the boot from twisting laterally, and protects the arch. Soles are composite rubber from Italian specialist Vibram. Lugs (tread) extend around the side of the boot to increase traction and stability in all conditions.

The Rocky S2V tactical boot delivers exceptional performance. Weight is fairly typical. It does take a few days to become fully supple, but this is a reflection of its overall strength and durability.

Best Value: Nortiv 8 Men’s Military Tactical Work Boots

Best Value

Why It Made The Cut

The Nortiv 8 tactical boot combines durability with all-day comfort, creating versatile footwear for outdoor sports, work, or casual wear at a budget-friendly price.

Key Features

  • Materials: Leather and Nylon Mesh
  • Size Range: 6.5 to 15 (including wides)
  • Weight (per boot): 20 ounces

Pros

  • 3-sole comfort system
  • Zippered for easy on and off
  • Very affordable

Cons

  • A little heavy
  • Occasional sole attachment issues

The Nortiv 8 is a tactical boot that uses the same construction methods as full-on military wear but is more appropriate for everyday use whether as a hiking or rucking boot, for motorcycling, or work wear.

The combination of leather and synthetic mesh produces a tough but breathable upper. Nortiv 8 doesn’t give a precise specification, but it appears to be the usual hard-wearing nylon. For ease of putting on and taking off, a heavy-duty YKK zipper is included, with a hook and loop cover to prevent it coming undone under duress.

The boot uses what Nortiv 8 calls a 3-sole system for comfort. First is a cushioned insole. This can be removed and replaced with an orthotic footbed if necessary. Next is a shock-absorbing EVA foam midsole. Finally there is a composite rubber outsole that is oil- abrasion- and slip-resistant. This offers good flexibility, with a lug pattern designed for all-terrain use. The rubber wraps up around the heel, and the toughened toe area, for added impact protection.

We have read occasional reports of the outer sole coming loose, but fortunately this doesn’t seem to be a common problem. At around 20 ounces (depending on size), the Nortiv 8 tactical boot is heavier than some, though it isn’t intended for extreme use so this doesn’t impact wearability.

Best Lightweight: Oakley Men’s SI Light Patrol Boots

Why It Made The Cut

The Oakley SI Light Patrol Boot is a remarkably lightweight piece of tactical footwear, designed for those who need to move quickly over varied terrain.

Key Features

  • Materials: Leather and 1000D Cordura
  • Size Range: 7 to 14
  • Weight (per boot): 9.5 ounces

Pros

  • One of the lightest boots available
  • Toe and heel impact protection
  • Loops for fast lacing

Cons

  • Not for heavy-duty use
  • No wide fittings

Like all the best tactical boots, the Oakley SI Light Patrol model is made of tough, durable leather, and hard-wearing, breathable Cordura. In this case, the leather is kept to a minimum in order to reduce weight. It still covers the toe to protect against abrasion, and warps around the heel where it offers additional support. The tall shank offers a comfortable closure around the leg, and helps prevent scratches from undergrowth. Nylon-coated lace loops make the Oakley Light Patrol boot easier to get in and out of than many similar models.

Inside the Oakley tactical boot there is a removable insole that is cushioned for comfort, and provides the first layer of impact protection. A EVA foam midsole offers further shock absorbing ability. The slip-resistant, low-profile composite rubber sole has a lug pattern designed for traction on hard, and soft surfaces.

It’s fair to say that this boot is intended for rapid progress rather than wading through thick mud. The sole does extend rearward, and up around the front of the toe to help protect feet against hard contacts.

Best All Terrain: Salomon Forces Quest 4D GTX Tactical Shoe

Why It Made The Cut

The Salomon Forces Quest 4D GTX tactical shoe comes from a company that specializes in outdoor performance footwear, and provides unrivaled grip regardless of terrain or conditions.

Key Features

  • Materials: Leather and 1000D Nylon
  • Size Range: 7.5 to 15
  • Weight (per boot): 23 ounces

Pros

  • Excellent traction on all surfaces
  • Durable but highly flexible
  • Tested in active tactical operations

Cons

  • Expensive
  • No wide fittings

Salomon has 75 years experience of making performance footwear for trail running, hiking, and tactical use. The Forces range reflects the fact that the Quest 4D GTX is tested by armed forces, and law enforcement professionals in operational conditions. While tactical shoes might typically offer less protection, this model is tall enough to offer support while still providing the flexibility for easy kneeling or sprinting.

As is common, the upper is tough leather, and abrasion-resistant 1000D nylon. At the top, a padded collar and speed loops provide a snug fit to keep out dirt. Where it meets the sole a rubber strap reinforces heel support, and rubber also wraps the toe to allow for what uniformed personnel call ‘tactical kicking’.

Salomon calls their comfort system SensiFit. It uses a molded sockliner from foot care specialists Ortholite, plus an EVA foam midsole to absorb impacts. The Contagrip sole is a major feature. It is designed for outstanding traction on all surfaces, is extremely durable, and has an additional layer for puncture-resistance.

At 23 ounces, the Salomon Forces Quest 4D GTX tactical boot is relatively heavy, particularly when compared to the Oakley Light Patrol boot. However, this is at the other end of the scale in terms of suitability for the hard use, and the most difficult terrain.

Most Comfortable: Garmont Men’s T8 Bifida Tactical Military Boot

Why It Made The Cut

The Garamont T8 Bifida tactical boot was developed in conjunction with U.S. Special Forces, and is intended to provide all-day comfort in the toughest conditions.

Key Features

  • Materials: Leather and 600D Nylon
  • Size Range: 4 to 15 (including wides)
  • Weight (per boot): 19 ounces

Pros

  • Meets US Army and Air Force standards
  • Tough but comfortable
  • Deep lugged, high traction sole

Cons

  • Premium price
  • Slow to put on and take off

Garmont is an Italian company from the mountainous Dolomite region. They have been making climbing and hiking boots since the 1960s, and developed the Garmont T8 Bifida tactical boot in conjunction with US Special Forces. It meets US Army AR 670-1, and US Air Force AFI 36-2903 standards as suitable for OCP use.

The upper uses split suede leather. It still offers good abrasion-resistance, but has improved flexibility. The 600D nylon isn’t technically quite as tough as 1000D alternatives, but additional webbing adds strength where necessary. While not 100-percent waterproof, the Garmont T8 Bifida tactical boot is well ventilated, and fast-drying. Laces lay flat to minimize pressure on the leg while offering secure closure.

Inside the boot comfort is a priority. The breathable PU insole is injection molded for optimum foot support and cushioning. A heel retention system prevents the foot sliding around, thus reducing blisters. Together the two provide excellent shock absorbing while still allowing natural foot movement.

The sole is from specialist manufacturer Vibram. The composite rubber is known for its durability, and performance in all weathers. The lug design gives outstanding traction without reducing maneuverability. Despite what looks like heavy-duty construction, the Garmont T8 Bifida tactical boot weighs a very competitive 19 ounces.

Best Waterproof: Tactical Research Khyber TR960Z WP 8” Tactical Boot

Why It Made the Cut

The high-tech membrane fitted inside the Tactical Research Khyber WP tactical boot isn’t just waterproof it also protects against blood borne pathogens, and other biohazards.

Key Features

  • Materials: Full-Grain Leather and Nylon Mesh
  • Size Range: 3 to 15 (including wides)
  • Weight (per boot): 14 ounces

Pros

  • Waterproof and BBP-proof membrane
  • Zipper for fast entry and exit
  • Tremendous range of sizes

Cons

  • Occasional zipper failures
  • Need breaking in

Tactical Research may not be a particularly well-known brand but they are part of Belleville, a high-quality boot maker with a history that goes back to 1904. This range is specifically targeted at law enforcement, EMS, security and corrections personnel.

The upper is cattle hide leather which is particularly tough, and covers much of the exterior. This gives outstanding durability, but does take a few days to break in. Lightweight Destination P mesh is also used. Tactical Research doesn’t provide a specification for this, but it’s almost certainly another abrasion-resistant nylon. Both materials provide breathability that helps keep feet cool when the temperature rises. A zipper makes them easy to put on and take off.

The Tactical Research Khyber tactical boot has a moisture wicking lining, and a membrane that makes it 100-percent waterproof. This membrane also protects against a number of non-acidic hazardous liquids, and blood borne pathogens (BBPs). The orthotic insole is designed for high load bearing, and great comfort. There is also a cushioned, shock absorbing PU midsole.

A Vibram Ibex composite rubber sole is fitted. It is named for a type of mountain goat known for its ability to climb almost vertical cliffs. Durability and all-surface traction are outstanding. All-day wearability is helped by a weight of just 14 ounces.

How We Made Our Picks

As you can imagine, we see a huge variety of boots here at Field & Stream. Choosing the best tactical boots for this article was an interesting challenge because some of the hiking, rucking, and work boots we have seen could easily fit into the tactical category, or vice versa. We tried to be as specific as possible, although some overlap is not only inevitable, it also adds versatility. In addition to the considerations above, choice and value were key elements.

Choice: As we’ve said, the term “tactical” now covers a wide range of footwear. We tried to provide solutions for all needs, so there are full-on military boots, and there are others that can be used for work, walking, motorcycling, etc. These still share many of the traits of the best tactical boots, but aren’t quite so focused. As a result they are generally more affordable.

Value: Cheap tactical boots are always available, but low cost can often mean the boots don’t last, or are uncomfortable even after a reasonable breaking-in period. Each of the tactical boots we chose comes from a recognized brand. They may cost a little more, but they provide better value in the long run. That said, there is still a broad range of prices here, and some of the best tactical boots are very affordable.

FAQs

Q: What’s the difference between combat and tactical boots?

Generally speaking, the difference between combat and tactical boots is that combat boots are heavy-duty and highly protective. Tactical boots tend to be lighter—designed for great speed and maneuverability. However, the terms are fairly interchangeable, and it’s not unusual to see footwear described as tactical combat boots. It’s important to investigate the individual features to judge whether they are suitable for your needs.

Q: Are tactical boots good for everyday use?

Some tactical boots are good for everyday use, others are more task specific. It’s not that they can’t be worn every day but rather that service personal, for example, will often have different boots for different roles. The Rocky S2V and Garmont T8 are not boots for casual or general work wear, but the Nortiv 8 and Tactical Research models could be.

Q: Are tactical boots durable?

Tactical boots are usually very durable, but the wide choice available means that some are better suited to harsh conditions than others. The information above will help you find those that are most suitable for your needs. Proper care also has an impact, and boot cleaners (link) are great for everyday use.

Final Thoughts

The Rocky S2V Predator is a superb boot on several levels. It is made to US Army standards. While the black model isn’t AR 670-1 compliant, construction quality is the same. The focus on comfort is exceptional. It’s even flame-retardant. However, it is a lot of money if you’re not buying it for military use. The Nortiv 8 is the tactical boot for most of the rest of us. It’s high on comfort and durability, versatile, and very affordable.

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

The 8 Best Lever Action Rifles Ever Made

Lever-action rifles are turning up by the scores in used-gun racks, their wooden stocks battered and once-blued steel worn silver. The grandfathers who used them are afield in happier hunting grounds, and the grandkids who would have gotten them either don’t hunt or prefer a precision bolt-action. The time...
ANNIE OAKLEY
Field & Stream

Best Boat Covers of 2022

What gets us excited is using our boats, whether for fishing, water skiing, or for family fun, is being on the water. However, weeks often pass between outings, making each day on the water even more valuable. When we strip the cover back to prepare for our next adventure, the last thing we want to find is an unwanted surprise, in the form of soggy seats and carpets, mildew, rust, or worse.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Field & Stream

The Best Scopes for .30-30 Rifles of 2022

The .30-30 is one of the most popular centerfire rifle cartridges of all time, so it’s no wonder you see shooters asking about scopes for .30-30 rifles. It’s nice to see, in today’s world where new cartridges are popping up year after year, that the venerable .30-30 is continuing to hold its own after more than 125 years. It has stuck around far longer than a lot of the other rounds that were supposed to dethrone it, and I think it’s safe to say that it’ll be around long after the next batch of cartridges falls to the wayside.
Field & Stream

The Best Walleye Lures for 2022

Fickle…That one word alone explains a walleye best, so it’s no wonder finding great walleye lures seems the same. When targeting these picky predators it’s often feast or famine for anglers, with either a livewell or stringer full of frisky fish at day’s end, or, a head hung low back at the dock. Once hooked, anglers will find there are no long, drag-screaming runs; no leaps and bounds; only a bit of bulldogging back to the shore or boat. It’s that aforementioned feast, however—the walleye’s fine table fare—why they are so sought after. And using one of the best walleye lures can help you enjoy fresh filets during your next dinner.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiking Boot#Suede Boots#Us Army#Black Boots#Ankle Boots
Field & Stream

The Best Wedge Sole Work Boots of 2022

If you spend your days on your feet on hard concrete floors, then you’re more than likely familiar with the lower back pain, shin splints, bunions, knee pain, and various other ills these hard surfaces can dole out on your body. While many people turn to workboots for relief, they don’t necessarily choose the right ones.
APPAREL
Field & Stream

Deep-Sea Fisherman Pulls Up Mysterious Creature Near Russia

Take the imagination of some weird children’s book writer—Doctor Seuss, for example—and ask him to dream up a bizarre deep-sea fish. What you’d get is almost as strange-looking as what Roman Fedortsav regularly finds, photographs, and posts on his Instagram account, which has 649,000 followers. Fedortsov...
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

The 10 Most Overrated Cartridges

When you read this, do not, pray, confuse “overrated” with “bad” or “unsuccessful.” The 9mm Parabellum, for example, is one of the most popular and heavily produced cartridges in the world, and has had a long, long life. But for all its success, there is some nagging doubt about its effectiveness. Does it really pack the power necessary for cops and soldiers and other people who may have to stake their lives on it? And there’s the 7mm Remington Magnum, which has slain game by the freight-car load, and is a perennial high seller, but the round’s ballistics fall short of its “magnum” billing. And so it goes.
ARMY
Field & Stream

Texas Bowfisherman Arrows Monster 7-Foot, 8-Inch Alligator Gar

A Texas bowfisherman just landed a massive alligator gar. According to a Facebook post by his brother Gerardo in a Falcon Lake Fishing and Outdoors Facebook Group, Edgar Benitez caught the big gar on Tuesday, June 7. The catch took place at Falcon Lake, a reservoir on the Rio Grande that straddles the U.S.-Mexico border in south Texas. In the comments of the Facebook post, Gerardo explains that his brother caught the massive fish using bowfishing gear—and countered some of the criticisms they received about killing such a big gar.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Field & Stream

The 12 Best Cartridges for Elk Hunting

The bull elk is North America’s toughest hooved big-game animal. And the bigger they get, the tougher they become. Mature bulls have heavy bones, dense muscle, and loads of resilience from years of shrugging off battle wounds. Dropping a bull cleanly takes a good cartridge. Killing a big bull at a steep quartering angle takes a very good cartridge, topped with a tough, deep-penetrating bullet.
LIFESTYLE
Field & Stream

Best Duck Calls of 2022

In regards to ducks, duck callers, and duck calling, Nash Buckingham is quoted saying, “A duck call in the hands of the unskilled is conservation’s greatest asset.”. And Mister Buckingham may be spot on when it comes to poor duck calling being responsible for saving the lives of countless mallards over the last 100 years or so. But poor duck calling isn’t anything new; some ’fowlers are good, and some…well, are not.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Legendary Rifle Maker Melvin Forbes Sells New Ultra Light Arms to Wilson Combat

Late last year I called Melvin Forbes at New Ultra Light Arms (NULA) and placed an order for a rifle. I told Melvin, jokingly, “You’re getting old. I want another one before you’re too old to work your magic.” In April of 2022, I drove across West Virginia to pick up my new rifle and to visit with my good friend. We ate hot dogs, told stories, and made plans for next deer season. That’s when I learned Forbes had finally worked out the details and would be passing New Ultra Light Arms to Bill Wilson of Wilson Combat.
MILITARY
Field & Stream

How to Buy the Perfect Compound Bow for Hunting

You can kill big game with an original Allen Speedster or a Dukes-era Martin Wart Hog if you want, but ever since Hollis Wilbur Allen patented that first compound bow in 1969, and since Bo and Luke blew up their first outhouse, modern bow technology has advanced at a breakneck pace. Whereas today’s longbow looks much like those from the late Pleistocene, today’s compounds barely resemble those of just a couple of decades ago. And they shoot much, much better.
LIFESTYLE
Field & Stream

Best Trigger Locks of 2022

As gun owners, we know it is our responsibility to keep our guns safe and secure. There are many different ways to do this, and they can be as elaborate as building an actual vault in your home to as simple as attaching a trigger lock. I’m not here to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Field & Stream

Best Pellet Smokers of 2022

There’s never been a better time to be looking at pellet smokers. Since their invention in the 1980’s, pellet smokers and grills have exploded in popularity. Originally designed for heating homes, pellet stove technology was adapted for the home cook to provide an easy, clean, and convenient way to smoke our favorite meals. Nowhere have pellet smokers gained more traction than among the hook and bullet crowd, as hunters and anglers have wholeheartedly embraced the system for cooking wild game and fish. This popularity has caused an influx of competition in the market as manufacturers race to provide the best pellet smokers to consumers.
LONGEVITY
Field & Stream

Shotgun Review: Benelli M2 Performance Shop Waterfowl

Twenty-gauge shotguns are the hot item in the duck blind right now, as hunters discover that Bismuth, HeviShot, and even steel loads in a 20 gauge can do almost as well as a 12 at closer ranges. What you give up in long-range capability with a 20, you get back in light weight and lower recoil. Benelli has been one of the leaders of the 20-gauge waterfowl gun trend, introducing a 20-gauge Performance Shop tricked-out version of the M2 semiauto to complement the standard M2 lineup. The majority of waterfowl guns are still 12s, and that was reflected in the guns we tested last September during our duck gun test, but we brought a 20-gauge Performance Shop M2 with us to see how it performed.
LIFESTYLE
Field & Stream

Best Kayak Paddles for Fishing of 2022

Choosing a kayak paddle for fishing isn’t as complicated as choosing your kayak, but it’s nearly as important. A paddle may seem like an accessory, but it’s a critical tool for the kayak angler and shouldn’t be overlooked. Anglers that don’t give it much thought end up using an ill-fitting, heavy, or inefficient paddle, and they ultimately catch less fish.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

10 of the Biggest World Record Catfish of All Time

There’s just something about big catfish. Sure, world-record bass get all of the glory, big brown trout get the glamour, and the biggest alligator gar grab the headlines. Nothing grabs our attention quite like a mean, toothy monster muskie, and few gamefish can match the pound-for-pound frenzy of catching a slab crappie. But folks just love giant cats. And who could blame them? They’re fun to catch—and even more fun to fight. And while you probably don’t want to fry the fillets off of a trophy catfish, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more delicious fish than the smaller keepers.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

Best Bear Sprays of 2022

When traveling through bear country, an err of caution should always be taken, and for most people, that means carrying items like bear spray and bear canisters. Most of what is recommended for hikers and campers is to prevent bear encounters, but since we are traveling through their homes, we are bound to cross paths from time to time.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy