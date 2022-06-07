ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Mike Campbell Announces Fall Concert Dates With the Who

By Allison Rapp
 2 days ago
Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs have confirmed a series of concert dates supporting the Who. The Knobs will play a total of seven shows this fall alongside the Who beginning on Oct. 14 in St. Louis and wrapping up on Nov. 1 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los...

RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: June 9 to 15

The week ahead offers a number of landmark music events in the river city as Jazz St. Louis continues its belated 25-year anniversary with the JSL @ 25 show series, which includes singer and saxophonist Grace Kelly alongside other contemporary jazz greats. The last three days of Twangfest are sure to pack Off Broadway on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with Ha Ha Tonka, the Jawhawks and Cracker all headlining their respective nights. And whether you’re looking for old-school R&B or you like to mix a little punk in with your dance music, St. Louis offers up an unbeatable lineup for music all week long. With COVID-19 back on the rise you’ll want to keep your mask on hand, as some venues will once again require that you wear one upon entry. As is the trend in recent months, you’ll also want to keep an eye on the venue’s website as precautions will vary from show to show. Above all, be safe, stay vigilant and have fun!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Pizza Passport Provides Half-Price Pies at 30 St. Louis Spots

St. Louis area pizza fanatics are in for a treat: Beginning next week on June 15, certain ‘za joints will be offering one pizza at half off until October through the Pizza Passport. Brought to you by STL Square Off Pizza Festival on the Hill, in partnership with the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

KMOV signs St. Louis native to reporting ranks

Another STL native has made his way back home, with KMOV (Channel 4) hiring David Amelotti. Amelotti returns to town after having worked for two years as an anchor and reporter at KGAN (Channel 2) in Cedar Rapids. Amelotti is the third reporter (along with Taylor Holt and Deion Broxton)...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

What to know ahead of this weekend’s Spirit of St. Louis Air Show

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – It’s all eyes on the skies this weekend as the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show returns to Chesterfield for the first time in three years. Air shows are planned from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Dozens of pilots, including ones for the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels, will fly throughout both days, though organizers have not released an exact timetable of when certain aircraft will make way through the St. Louis sky.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Parker's Table Named the Best Cheese Shop in Missouri

A beloved Richmond Heights specialty store is being recognized for its cheese program, thanks to Yelp. The online review site recently named Parker's Table (7118 Oakland Avenue, Richmond Heights; 314-645-2050) the best cheese shop in Missouri, an honor based on user ratings. As cheesemonger Phil Billingsley notes, the fact that this honor was customer-driven makes it all the more sweet.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO
KICK AM 1530

The State of Missouri now has a “Toasted Ravioli” restaurant

A restaurant has opened in Missouri that has a menu dedicated to different types of Toasted Ravioli from original to dessert ravioli the menu will make your mouth water!. According to an article from stlmag.com, there is a new restaurant that has opened in St. Louis that is all about the toasted ravioli called STL Toasted. STL Toasted is one of the 17 restaurants/kitchens that have opened up in The Food Hall, which is located near the IKEA in St. Louis, and the owners have created a menu dedicated to the delectable St. Louis icon the toasted ravioli. In the article they say...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

Residents ‘ready to go’ as violence continues in downtown St. Louis

Today on Heartland Heritage, we're talking shape note singing at the Cape Girardeau County History Center. One Heartland woman is getting the chance to live her dream as a lifeguard. Metropolis, Ill. to host Superman Celebration. Updated: 34 minutes ago. |. The Superman Celebration will be held in Metropolis, Ill....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Hoffmanns acquire Hillermann Nursery and Florist

WASHINGTON, Mo. — The Hoffmann Family of Companies on Monday said it has acquired another St. Louis-area nursery in a deal it says expands the Florida-based firm's vast agricultural portfolio. Hillermann Nursery and Florist, of Washington, Missouri, becomes the third such regional nursery the company has acquired within the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Blue Angels arrive in Chesterfield ahead of airshow

ST. LOUIS – The Spirit of St. Louis Airshow and STEM Expo is this weekend. Organizers of the program will share a preview Wednesday. Pilots, planes, and lots of noise are expected at the Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield. The show is back for the first time since 2019. The Blue Angels could also […]
CHESTERFIELD, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Ballwin bests fellow STL 'burbs for home values

When it comes to popular real estate markets, STL has a star in its ranks: Ballwin. The west St. Louis County suburb not only is the strongest area for home values in our mighty metro, according to an online ranking, it is the best in the Midwest and ranked in the top 10 nationally.
BALLWIN, MO
KMOV

Work continues on Big Bend bridge project

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Work continues on widening and updating the entry and exit ramps on all four corners of the Big Bend Bridge on I-44. One lane in each direction on I-44 will remain closed through August in this area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Cleaver & Cocktail, from the owners of The Block, brings dry-aged steaks and classic cocktails to Town and Country

Town and Country has a new eatery offering dry-aged steaks, vegetarian dishes and refreshing cocktails. Cleaver & Cocktail is the latest restaurant to launch by the team behind the restaurants The Block and 58hundred, both of which are operated by brothers-in-law Marc Del Pietro and Brian Doherty, and their wives, Amy Del Pietro and Lea Doherty. It officially opened its doors June 1.
TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO
constructforstl.org

Arch Renovations Yet to Fulfill Promise to St. Louis

From St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Walk down to the Gateway Arch on one of these beautiful spring days and it’s hard to miss the improvements made in the past few years: The park that now ferries visitors across the highway. The striking new glass and steel entrance to the new museum. The waterfront, elevated and broadened to be enlivened with food stands in the summertime.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

STL native joins KSDK reporting staff

Gee, but it's great to be back home. STL native Laura Barczewski is back, and has been working for the last week as a reporter at KSDK (Channel 5). Before returning to her hometown, Barczewski handled reporting and anchoring stints in Mobile, Alabama, and Des Moines. But she noted that her goal "was to eventually come home to St. Louis."
MOBILE, AL
tncontentexchange.com

Photos: 81-year-old Bayer's Garden Shop sets June closure

Citing staffing shortages and rising costs, the owners of Bayer's Garden Shop announced this week the closure of its two area locations in St. Louis and Imperial, after more than 81 years of business. After word spread Monday, customers flocked to the shop at 3401 Hampton Avenue in Lindenwood Park to shop on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Man shot, killed while driving on I-64 at Hampton

ST. LOUIS – A 47-year-old man was shot and killed while driving Wednesday night in south St. Louis. The man was shot at approximately 8:53 p.m. and then he crashed on westbound 64 at Hampton Avenue. Officers found him inside an SUV stopped in the emergency lane on the north side of the highway. He […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
