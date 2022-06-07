ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Everything We Saw at Kentucky's 2022 Forecastle Festival

By CityBeat Staff
Cincinnati CityBeat
 5 days ago

Forecastle Festival, one of Kentucky's most popular music festivals, took place...

www.citybeat.com

Comments / 0

Cincinnati CityBeat

Pride Is Protest: The Growth Of LGBTQ+ Pride Celebrations Around Kentucky

When Chris Hartman started working with the LGBTQ advocacy organization the Fairness Campaign in 2009, there were just three Pride festivals in Kentucky: A long-standing celebration in Louisville, one in its infancy in Lexington and a brand new event in northern Kentucky. For members of the LGBTQ community in much...
KENTUCKY STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval to Perform with Improv Cincinnati on June 10

This Friday, it's ok to laugh at Cincinnati's mayor. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval is slated to be the special guest for Improv Cincinnati's "Veracity" show on June 10. In the show's format, Pureval will deliver a 30-minute monologue featuring personal anecdotes, and Improv Cincinnati's team then will develop extemporaneous comedic scenes around those stories.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

16 Things to Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (June 10-12)

The open-air vintage market will return for its first pop-up of the season this weekend, featuring more than 100 vendors with items such as clothing, jewelry and gifts, with food and drinks available from local businesses. On Saturday, Pure Barre will host a $5 fitness class before the market opens. Tickets for Friday and Saturday must be purchased online, while Sunday tickets can be purchased online or in person. June 10-12. Times and prices vary. 4953 Bunnell Hill Rd., Lebanon, charmatthefarm.com. Read CityBeat's preview of Charm at the Farm.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Guest Commentary: The Mother of a Transgender Child on Why Her Family is Leaving Ohio

Editor’s Note: The letter below was submitted to The Buckeye Flame by a parent who is in the process of moving her family out of Ohio state because of proposed legislation, including House Bill 454, which would ban gender affirming care for her 11-year-old transgender child. The Buckeye Flame generally does not publish letters or commentary without including the name of the author. In this case, the parent asked to be anonymous due to fears related to physical and emotional safety the child and family members. The Buckeye Flame has taken steps to independently verify the identity of the parent and details included in the letter.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

