Everything We Saw at Kentucky's 2022 Forecastle Festival

The open-air vintage market will return for its first pop-up of the season this weekend, featuring more than 100 vendors with items such as clothing, jewelry and gifts, with food and drinks available from local businesses. On Saturday, Pure Barre will host a $5 fitness class before the market opens. Tickets for Friday and Saturday must be purchased online, while Sunday tickets can be purchased online or in person. June 10-12. Times and prices vary. 4953 Bunnell Hill Rd., Lebanon, charmatthefarm.com. Read CityBeat's preview of Charm at the Farm.
