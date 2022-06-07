ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

5 Reasons Epic Escaping Cow MUST Be from Minnesota

Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here's just the Cow Copter Footage. As always, if you have a comment, complaint, or concern about something I wrote here, please let me...

y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Y-105FM

Just Under 1,000 Pounds of Salads Made in Minnesota Recalled

Close to 1,000 Pounds of Made In Minnesota Salads Recalled. salads, made right here in Minnesota, have been recalled due to contamination by Listeria monocytogenes. The salads were made by Northern Tier Bakery, in St. Paul, Park, Minnesota, and were available in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The salads were produced from...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Doors Falling Off Reason for Latest Refrigerator Recall in Minnesota

It seems to be the week of refrigerator recalls. Another one just popped up on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website and involves a refrigerator sold between August 2020 through February 2022 in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and throughout the United States. This recall is due to 139 reports that the hinge broke on the door and unfortunately, five people have been injured.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

We Now Know What The Purple Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches

Have you noticed the gorgeous purple flowers that are popping up in ditches and by yards in Southeast Minnesota? Do you know what they are? I live just outside of Rochester and I have a ton on my acreage. I know we aren't the only state with these flowers though because I was in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend and the purple was following me the entire time. If you are thinking these are phlox...they aren't.
Y-105FM

After Renting for 20 Years, Minnesota Woman Almost Kicked Out of Home

Many people across Minnesota are struggling with renting right now, whether it's because they're renting because can't afford to buy a house or because they may get kicked out of their current rental. Unfortunately, the latter happened to a Minneapolis woman named Linda Taylor. She had been renting the same home for 20 years and was suddenly being kicked out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
Y-105FM

These 5 Common Plants Could Be Big Trouble for Pets in Minnesota

Early summer is great in Minnesota because most of our trees, plants, and shrubs have finally fully leafed out-- but that also means there are some common plants blooming that could be poisonous to your pets. A friend of mine once said that his dogs consider everything as either food...
Y-105FM

What It Means If You See a Penny on a Grave Here in Minnesota

It's been a few weeks since Memorial Day, but if you've ever seen a penny on a grave in Minnesota, we now know what it means. I was talking with a friend the other day who, like many of us, visited his parents' graves over the Memorial Day holiday this year. On a headstone near his parents' graves, he noticed a shiny penny sitting there and wondered what it meant.
Y-105FM

Kids In Minnesota Love A Bug That Has Two Names

One of the most debatable bugs in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois is officially back in Rochester for the summer. Thankfully, this bug isn’t scary and it really isn’t out to hurt anyone. Honestly, I don’t know what the real purpose is for this bug. I just know that it is back.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

All-Terrain Track Chairs Now At 6 Minnesota State Parks (WATCH)

All-Terrain Track Chairs Now At 6 Minnesota State Parks. Great news...six Minnesota State Parks are now more accessible to people with mobility issues. As of June 2, 2022, you can reserve an all-terrain track chair or an adaptive beach chair. "Approximately one in four people in the U.S. are living...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cow#Epic
Y-105FM

One Thing Everyone in Minnesota Should Do to Their Ceiling Fans in the Summer

I’ve been alive for 40 (cough…cough) years and I was today years old when I learned that ceiling fans in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois homes have a special feature just for summer. One Thing Everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Should Do to Their Ceiling Fans...
Y-105FM

Southeast Minnesota Winery Hosting 5k Event with Free Wine

If you're not typically a runner, what's something that will motivate you to run? Free wine? If so, do I have an event for you! There's a Wine Run 5k coming up at the beginning of July 2022 right here in southeast Minnesota. Included with your race ticket is a free pour of wine at the end of the race.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Pets
Y-105FM

Minnesota Meteorologist Set to Appear on ‘Jeopardy’ This Week

He taped the appearance out in California earlier this year, but an episode of 'Jeopardy' will feature a meteorologist from here in Minnesota this week. Even though the state of Minnesota's population is over 5 million people, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, it's still not too often one of those 5.6 million Minnesotans end up on national TV. But it's happening this week.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Minnesota Unveils ‘Forever Chemicals’ Online Tracking Tool

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota today unveiled a new online dashboard that members of the public can use to monitor their community's public water systems for the presence of PFAS or so-called "forever chemicals." While PFAS have been detected in nearly two-thirds of water systems...
Y-105FM

Minnesota Based Target Is Having a Massive Sale To Move Excess Inventory

In August of 2020, just a few months into the pandemic, Target CEO Brian Cornell said his company had set a record - "Our second quarter comparable sales growth of 24.3 percent is the strongest we have ever reported." Revenue hit $23-billion. Target says 2021 was also good as the company “delivered $106 billion in total revenue, having grown nearly $28 billion, or more than 35 percent over the past two years.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Authentic Drive-In Movie Theater An Hour From Rochester

The number of actual-factual old-school drive-in movie theaters is not what it once was. According to Drive-In Movie.com, Minnesota had around 80 drive-in theaters at their peak in the 1950s. Most are now gone and only 6 operating drive-ins remain open in the state." Where Are Minnesota's Drive-In Movie Theaters?
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Is Selling Gas Too Cheap Really Illegal in Minnesota?

Say what? You can get taken to court for selling gasoline for too CHEAP a price in Minnesota?. The price of gasoline is through the roof right now, pretty much wherever you go. Triple-A says we're paying an average of $4.66 a gallon right now here in Minnesota, still less than the national average of $4.91 a gallon-- but still painful, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Minnesota Auto Dealers File Lawsuit Over New ‘Clean Car Rules’

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota auto dealers are suing the state over a move by the administration of Governor Tim Walz to adopt California Car Rules. The lawsuit filed by the Minnesota Auto Dealers Association challenges an administrative law judge's decision to allow the Walz administration to move forward with implementing the regulations in Minnesota. The lawsuit argues a state law prohibits one government agency from writing rules for another agency. In this case, the Association contends it is the California Air Resources Board that is writing the rules for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy