Potbelly Corporation announced that the opening of its newest franchised location in Tampa Bay will be early next week, just off Interstate 75 at the Selmon Expressway near Brandon. Bringing even more good vibes to the market, the new drive-thru equipped location is joining the brand’s two existing locations locally, one at Tampa International Airport and the other adjacent to Raymond James Stadium and George Steinbrenner Field in Northwest Tampa. Situated at 2520 S. Falkenburg Rd. among an impressive collection of restaurants, hotels and big box retailers, the shop will open on Tuesday, June 14.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO