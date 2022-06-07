Wallace State softball: Coaching staff earns top NFCA honor; Felicity Frame named NJCAA 1st-team All-American, Kirby earns 2nd-team nod
HANCEVILLE, ALA. – Wallace State Community College’s softball program continues to rack up postseason awards. Wallace State’s softball coaching staff, made up of head coach A.J. Daugherty and assistants Cadi Oliver and Carson Owens, was named the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Coaching Staff...www.wallacestate.edu
Comments / 0