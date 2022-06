BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating Saturday after two people were hurt in a shooting outside a Brooklyn Park barber shop. Authorities in the suburb north of Minneapolis say the shooting happened in the parking lot of a barber shop near the intersection of 63rd and Boone avenues. Bullets flew into the business. (credit: CBS) The two shot were a 67-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman. Emergency crews brought them to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries were described as “non-life-threatening.” Investigators do not believe the victims were the intended targets. The suspects fled the area before officers arrived on the scene. So far, no arrests have been made.

BROOKLYN PARK, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO