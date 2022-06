Greenville, NC -- Texas came into the day facing elimination following an opening game loss to the East Carolina Pirates. For the second day, the Longhorns began with two runs in the first before the bats went cold and pitching continued to struggle in the middle innings. However, a barrage of home runs late in the game and heroic late-game play from Dylan Campbell allowed the 'Horns to rally and break the horrid 0-17 streak of being behind after seven innings to force a game three on Sunday against the Pirates.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO