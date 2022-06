Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is hyping up newly signed wide receiver Sammy Watkins ahead of the 2022 season. The Green Bay Packers passing attack has changed drastically this offseason, as top receiving option Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Packers are not going to replace Adams. Rather, they were going to make additions to ensure the passing game can still thrive. One of the moves that they made was signing veteran Sammy Watkins to a one-year contract.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO