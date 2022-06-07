ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steele County, MN

Family donates late father's Model T to Historical Society

By By EMILY KAHNKE
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 2 days ago

A 1926 Ford Model T has found a home in the atrium of the Steele County History Center, thanks to a unique donation from a local family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zZ8nT_0g3TChz500

The automobile was purchased by Owatonna native Dale Springer in 1976. A mechanic by trade, he worked at the Owatonna Ford Garage for nearly four decades. Springer had an affinity for old vehicles, and he worked diligently for 15 years to fully restore the vehicle to its original state, completing his passion project in 1988.

After a short battle with cancer, he died this past February.

His daughter, Pam Raichle along with her sisters decided to donate the Model T to the Steele County Historical Society as a way to honor their father.

“Dad was a private person,” an emotional Raichle began. “He put so much time and energy into the restoration and upkeep — we wanted his work to be seen.”

SCHS Executive Director Kellen Hinrichsen said despite being nearly 100 years old, the car is in immaculate condition and truly shows how attentive Springer was in restoring and maintaining the condition of the vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tb8Bk_0g3TChz500

“Even though the Model T wasn’t manufactured in Owatonna, it still tells a local story,” Hinrichsen said.

The Tudor Sedan was the most popular body style in 1926, with the only color available being a forest green with black fenders.

At the time, the purchase price was $495. Additionally, 1926 was the last year these particular vehicles were produced and factories began manufacturing the Model A.

Raichle and her husband recall how hard her father worked on the Model T when they began dating in 1984.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZhnn_0g3TChz500

“When Brian would come over he remembers dad sanding the spokes of the wheels,” Raichle said. The restoration was completed in 1988 just in time for our wedding in September. My mom and dad rode in it to our wedding.”

Along with the Model T, Springer also fully restored a 1967 Mercury Comet Cyclone convertible and a 1968 Ford Mustang convertible which were sold during an estate sale. Springer would bring his restored vehicles, including the Model T to various car shows, parades and other events in the community. Hinrichsen said he plans to do the same.

“We’d like to get it out in the community so people and kids can see it,” Hinrichsen said. “Many people know what the Model T was, but have never had the opportunity to see one for themselves.”

Hinrichsen said the Historical Society is planning to have the Model T partake in the Old Fashioned 4th of July parade in Blooming Prairie this year, and will be in the atrium of the History Center for the foreseeable future. He said he and others in the Historical Society are both thankful and grateful to the Springer’s family for donating the automobile, and hope the story behind it will draw in people of all ages to take a look.

“The History Center is a great treasure to have in the community,” Raichle said. “It’s been hard losing my dad, but I do get a sense of peace knowing [the car] will be at the History Center and many people, including myself, can come and enjoy it.”

