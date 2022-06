A job fair for holders of Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL licenses) and for individuals who would like to pursue earning a CDL license to get jobs with Montgomery County will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, at the County Executive Office Building in Rockville. The job fair will offer details on CDL-related jobs, and other positions, with the County’s Department of Transportation, the Department of Alcohol Beverage Services and the Department of General Services.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO